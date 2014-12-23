FRANKFURT Dec 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

The head of Bayer's CropScience division, Liam Condon, told daily Boersen-Zeitung that the pesticides and seeds business took market share from rivals this year, growing twice as fast as the overall market.

BMW

BMW late on Monday said it has expanded a U.S. regional recall for certain vehicles with driver-side air bag inflators made by Takata Corp to cover the entire country, following the lead of four rivals that have taken similar steps.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday ordered Deutsche Bank to pay a $3 million fine over charges that it had failed to properly invest customer funds and had made other mistakes in the process.

GERRY WEBER

The fashion and retail group has agreed to buy peer Hallhuber and announced on Monday plans to return to the menswear market as part of its expansion strategy.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Carl Zeiss Meditec said late on Monday it had signed a deal with Oraya Therapeutics under which it will provide funding to the U.S.-based firm for its growth strategy for up to two years.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei closed for Emperor's Birthday holiday.

