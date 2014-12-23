FRANKFURT Dec 23 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
The head of Bayer's CropScience division, Liam Condon, told
daily Boersen-Zeitung that the pesticides and seeds business
took market share from rivals this year, growing twice as fast
as the overall market.
BMW
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
BMW late on Monday said it has expanded a U.S. regional
recall for certain vehicles with driver-side air bag inflators
made by Takata Corp to cover the entire country,
following the lead of four rivals that have taken similar steps.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday
ordered Deutsche Bank to pay a $3 million fine over charges that
it had failed to properly invest customer funds and had made
other mistakes in the process.
GERRY WEBER
Indicated 1.2 pct higher
The fashion and retail group has agreed to buy peer
Hallhuber and announced on Monday plans to return to the
menswear market as part of its expansion strategy.
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
Carl Zeiss Meditec said late on Monday it had signed a deal
with Oraya Therapeutics under which it will provide funding to
the U.S.-based firm for its growth strategy for up to two years.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.3 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei closed for Emperor's Birthday holiday.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Harro ten Wolde)