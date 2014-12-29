FRANKFURT/BERLIN Dec 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0722 GMT.

The German insurer said on Monday it was the lead re-insurer to the AirAsia jet missing off the Indonesian coast with 162 people on board, making it the third major airline accident it has been involved in this year.

The company expects its full-year results to come in at the lower end of its target range, Chief Executive Matthias Zachert told a German newspaper.

Top European truckmakers including Daimler and Volkswagen's MAN and Scania units operated a cartel for 14 years to delay the progress of emissions-reducing technology, the Financial Times reported on Dec. 24, citing leaked documents in a European Commission investigation.

Separately, Germany plans to expand the network of charging stations for electric cars across the country to help boost lacklustre demand, a Transport Ministry paper seen by Reuters on Dec. 27 showed.

VW's flagship Audi division is to increase spending on new models, plants and technology through 2019 to push its goal of surpassing German rival BMW as the world's largest luxury-car manufacturer.

Separately, Audi aims to bring two purely electric vehicles to market by 2018 as it tries to catch up with rivals such as Tesla Motors and BMW, Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview published Dec. 27.

The cement maker on Dec. 24 clinched a deal to sell its Hanson Building Products business to private equity firm Lone Star Funds for $1.4 billion to reduce its debt.

The Hamburg-based operator of wind and solar parks is able to invest as much as 600 million euros ($731 million) after insurer Gothaer, its newly-gained partner, provided 150 million of capital, Chief Executive Felix Goedhart told Euro am Sonntag.

The company has no plans at present for a capital increase, the CEO told the newspaper.

