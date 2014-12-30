FRANKFURT Dec 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks. Trading in Frankfurt will end early at 1300 GMT ahead of the New Year's holidays.

BASF

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Unit Wintershall has sold a 15 percent stake in the scrapped South Stream pipeline project to Gazprom, BASF said in a statement on Monday evening.

BMW

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Toray Industries will supply carbon fiber to BMW, Nikkei reported.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq flat at Monday's close.

Nikkei -1.6 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Victoria Bryan