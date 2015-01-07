FRANKFURT Jan 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Budget airline Ryanair wants to challenge Germany's Lufthansa in its home market, its chief executive was quoted as saying, as he predicted the domestic airline would fail in its bid to build a low cost business.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The company releases its review of global economic and insurance industry losses for 2014.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The carmaker's ultra-luxury brand Bentley will publish deliveries and results for 2014.

AIRBUS

No indication available in Frankfurt

Airbus beat U.S. rival Boeing in aircraft orders in 2014, maintaining a lead in new business despite lagging in deliveries, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

EVOTEC

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The company said it extended a long-term partnership with Padlock Therapeutics.

MANZ

Indicated 4.5 percent higher

The company said it won orders worth about 40 million euros ($47 million).

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The company said traffic in terms of passenger kilometres rose 3.3 percent in December to 3.144 million.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

QIAGEN - Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal weight"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -1.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.01 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German retail sales rose 1.0 percent in November m/m. Reuters poll was for sales to be unchanged.

Unemployment figures for December also due at 0855 GMT. Unemployment rate seen at 6.6 percent, unchanged from the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

