FRANKFURT Jan 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower in Frankfurt, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

The German luxury auto maker has received permission to launch its car-sharing service car2go in Congquing, China, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer of Mercedes-Benz said.

The property group extended the contract of CEO Michael Zahn by by five years until Dec 31, 2020 and that of CFO Andreas Segal by three years to 31 Dec 2018, it said on Thursday.

The loss-making chip equipment manufacturer is cutting a further 60 jobs from its 800-strong staff in order to cut costs, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The London-listed group, formed from the merger of Germany's TUI AG and British unit TUI Travel, is buying luxury cruise ship MS Europa 2 for 278 million euros ($328 million) in cash and debt, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Dow Jones +1.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.8 pct, Nasdaq +1.8 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei up 0.18 pct at 0609 GMT.

German Nov industrial output due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.4 pct m/m.

German Nov seasonally-adjusted exports due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.15 pct m/m.

German Nov seasonally-adjusted imports due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.4 pct m/m.

German Nov seasonally-adjusted trade balance due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 20.70 bln eur.

