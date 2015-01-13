BRIEF-Chenguang Biotech Group sets up healthcare industry fund
* Says it has successfully set up a healthcare industry fund with partners
FRANKFURT Jan 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
Pimco has named Marc Seidner, chief investment officer for non-traditional strategies, lead portfolio manager of the Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund, the firm said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
DAIMLER
Indicated unchanged
Daimler sees global demand for passenger cars rising around 4 percent in 2015, adding that the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars aims to outgrow the market thanks to continued demand in China where momentum remains strong.
The group's CEO Dieter Zetsche said on Monday he saw no signs of a significant slump in sales for Mercedes-Benz luxury cars in China, even as rival BMW struck a more cautious tone.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
Moody's changed the outlook to stable from negative on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA's Ba1 corporate family rating and Ba1-PD Probability of Default rating. Moody's also affirmed the ratings of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and of its guaranteed subsidiaries. The outlook on all ratings is stable.
METRO
Indicated 3 pct higher
Europe's fourth biggest retailer reported sales fell less than expected in the last three months of 2014 as a recovery at its wholesale and consumer electronics units gained pace, making up for weakness at its department stores.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
The cable operator said it had received a request from activist investor Elliott Management to hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to scrutinise management's conduct during the takeover by Vodafone.
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 2.4 pct higher
Europe's largest sugar producer reported a 84 percent drop in its third quarter operating profit to 27 million euros ($32 million) on sales of 1.752 billion euros.
ALSTRIA OFFICE
Indicated 1.1 pct higher
Alstria said it signed a lease for its asset Suedlicht in Munich.
TELE COLUMBUS
The cable company on Monday said it had set the price range for shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at between 8 and 12 euros ($9 and $14) a share.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
COMMERZBANK - JP Morgan raises to Overweight from Neutral
OSRAM LICHT - JP Morgan raises to Neutral from Underweight and raises price target to 32.50 from 31.50 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA German December wholesale prices were down 2.3 percen year on year, Germany's Federal Statistics Office reported.
