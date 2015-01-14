FRANKFURT Jan 14 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BANKS
Deutsche Bank indicated 1.2 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 2.4 percent lower
Low interest rates may lead some banks to take on
unwarranted risks and lenders must sharpen their focus on
business models and costs in a tough environment, German
financial regulator Bafin said on Tuesday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The carmaker's Porsche division is facing demands by Chinese
dealerships for compensation payments for overstocked showrooms,
Handelsblatt newspaper reported.
BAYWA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The agricultural products trader's Chief Executive Klaus
Josef Lutz told daily Boersen-Zeitung that he was confident the
company would pay a higher dividend for 2014 even though
earnings were expected to decline.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
TUI AG : JP Morgan resumes coverage with
"overweight" rating; price target 17.50 euros
COMMERZBANK : Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from
"neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -1.7 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Harro Ten Wolde and Ludwig Burger)