FRANKFURT Jan 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0721 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The Pimco Total Return Fund, one of the world's largest bond funds, ended December with an increase in U.S. government-related holdings and nearly dumped all its holdings of developed countries' foreign currencies-denominated government bonds.

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 1 percent higher

The maker of Nivea skin cream reported an expected rise in 2014 sales on Thursday and confirmed its full-year profit target.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

An arbitration panel has denied U.S. brokerage firm Oppenheimer & Co's OPY.N attempt to collect more than $30 million from Deutsche Bank AG related to the sale of auction-rate securities that the bank created.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The number of passengers at Frankfurt airport fell 2 percent year-on-year in December, airport operator Fraport said.

KION

No indication available

Kion said two board members would leave the company, allowing it to speed up executive decision making, as the forklift truck maker heads towards a record result for 2014.

EVOTEC

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The biotech company said it reached several small milestones in its TargetAD collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals in 2014.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF JAN. 19

SDAX

IN: HELLA

OUT: CAT OIL

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HANNOVER RE - HSBC cuts the stock to "neutral" from "overweight", raises its target price to 78 euros from 76 euros. Separately, RBC lowers the stock to "underperform" from "sector perform".

SAP - Oppenheimer raises the stock to "outperform"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.9 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German full year GDP due at 0900 GMT. Seen +1.5 pct.

DRUGS DEAL

German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim is considering the sale of its U.S. generics unit Roxane Labs for as much as 2 billion euros, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

