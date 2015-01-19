FRANKFURT Jan 19 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0658 GMT. The
following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The supervisory board plans to extend the contract of the
head of the company's China division Hubertus Troska, who is
also a board member, the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung said on Saturday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The chief executive of Deutsche Bank's retail arm Postbank
strongly advocates having Deutsche sell a large
portion of Postbank's shares on the stock market rather than to
another bank, a German magazine reported on Saturday.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
Cheap oil will reduce costs at HeidelbergCement, a spokesman
told Euro am Sonntag magazine. "We will benefit noticeably from
the low price of oil in 2015," the spokesman said.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The world's largest maker of liquid crystals for display
screens avoids a multibillion-dollar premium on the purchase
price for Sigma-Aldrich thanks to a currency hedging,
German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Monday.
RWE
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
Municipal shareholders urge the utility to keep its dividend
stable at 1 euro in 2014 and 2015 after the sale of DEA, German
daily Rheinische Post said on Saturday, citing the treasurer of
the city of Essen.
The company said in December that it would change its
dividend policy from 2015, paving the way for lower payouts.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The group will pay a 20 million euro compensation to
Deutsche Bahn for unlawful agreements with other
companies relating to the sale of elevators and escalators,
German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung said on Monday.
SYMRISE
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The scents and flavourings group is open to new acquisitions
as it finalises the integration of Diana Group, the French food
ingredients maker it purchased in 2014, Chief Executive
Heinz-Juergen Bertram was quoted as saying in German weekly Euro
am Sonntag.
WINCOR NIXDORF
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The ATM maker reported a Q1 net profit of 25 million euros
on sales of 640 million euros and maintained its forecast for
the full year.
HELLA
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics enters
the small-caps index SDax, replacing CAT oil.
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
CEO Wolfgang Egger is looking at properties in Spain with
potential to recover from the financial crisis, and is
considering more purchases in the UK, according to an interview
in Welt am Sonntag.
WINCOR NIXDORF - 1.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq
+1.4 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.9 pct at Monday's close.
No economic data scheduled.
($1 = 0.8595 euros)
