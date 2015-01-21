BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Q1 GAAP shr loss $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BERLIN/FRANKFURT Jan 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open up 0.1 percent on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
WIRECARD
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The company raised the guidance for its 2015 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 210 to 230 million euros.
ALLIANZ
Indicated unchanged
Pimco said on Tuesday it has placed an overweight position on global equities, particularly European and Japanese equities, and is underweight on global government bonds and other securities that reflect interest rate exposure.
CARMAKERS
BMW indicated unchanged
Daimler indicated 0.2 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent lower
Toyota Motor Corp took the unusual step of projecting a drop in annual vehicle sales on Wednesday in a move that could see Volkswagen steal the industry crown this year as demand slumps in Japan, Indonesia and other key markets.
CONTINENTAL, SCHAEFFLER IPO-SHF.F
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
German auto supplier Schaeffler AG said on Tuesday a 34 percent stake in rival Continental had been shifted off the books, in a step that simplifies the shareholder structure ahead of a possible stock market listing.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE ranked top in the global fixed income market in 2014, ahead of Citigroup and Barclays, according to a survey by financial services data firm Greenwich Associates published on Tuesday.
RWE
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The German utility could break down gas-fired power plants and ship them abroad, its chief operating officer told Reuters, in what would be one of the most drastic responses to the German power sector's ongoing crisis.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Airlines are unlikely to cut fares following the dramatic fall in oil prices, aviation experts say, despite calls from politicians and consumer groups to pass on the savings to passengers.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - UBS cuts to Neutral from Buy and raises target price to 65 from 60 euros
UNITED INTERNET - Citigroup cuts to Sell from Neutral and raises target price to 35.50 from 33.50 euros
FREENET - Citigroup cuts to Sell from Neutral and raises target price to 21 from 20.50 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.02 pct, S&P 500 +0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.44 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct at Wednesday's close.
IPO
The offer period in the initial public offering (IPO) of Tele Columbus AG ends at 1100 GMT for retail investors and at 1300 GMT for institutional investors.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Kirsti Knolle)
