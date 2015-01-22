FRANKFURT, January 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0722 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ECB

The European Central Bank is poised to announce a plan on Thursday to buy government bonds, resorting to its last big policy tool for breathing life into the flagging euro zone economy and fending off deflation.

UKRAINE CRISIS

Diplomatic progress was made during four-way talks on the Ukraine crisis and an agreement was reached on establishing security zones between pro-Russian fighters and Kiev's forces, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

BMW

Indicated unchanged

BMW Group on Wednesday unveiled changes at its Mini brand and group sales managers.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The reinsurer is developing further risk cover for terrorism, CEO Nikolaus von Bomhard told Sueddeutsche Zeitung. He said incidents like those in France, Australia or Canada were easier for the industry to cover than those, like the one on the World Trade Center, involving multiple attackers and heavy claims that are hard for the industry to digest.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, GAGFAH

No indication for Deutsche Annington available

Gagfah indicated 0.2 percent higher

Deutsche Annington's takeover offer for Gagfah ended at 2300 GMT on Wednesday. Annington said on Wednesday it has already reached 74.4 percent of shares and will publish the final level of Jan. 26.

DMG MORI SEIKI AG

Indicated 8.7 percent higher

Japan's DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd offered 27.50 euros per share in cash for its German machine tool making partner DMG Mori Seiki AG, valuing it at nearly 2.2 billion euros ($2.55 billion), the German firm's CEO said.

He said the deal was likely to be done by the Easter holidays.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

No indication available

Full 2013/14 results due. The company already published key figures on Nov. 27, saying its profit reached 28.6 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - HSBC cuts to "underweight" from "neutral", target price 61 euros vs 64 euros. Jefferies raises target price to 69 euros vs 65 euros.

LUFTHANSA - Davy cuts to "underperform" from "neutral", cuts price target to 13 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at Thursday's close.

IPO

Start of the offer period for the IPO of Ferratum, a provider of mobile consumer loans. It is due to end on Feb. 4, with a price range of 15-18 euros per share.

Separately, Tele Columbus said it had set the offer price for shares in connection with its IPO at 10 euros per share.

DEALS

Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy Ltd said it had agreed to sell its German unit Senvion SE to Centerbridge Partners LP for 1 billion euros in an all-cash deal that will help the group reduce its debt.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)