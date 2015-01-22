FRANKFURT, January 22 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0722 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ECB
The European Central Bank is poised to announce a plan on
Thursday to buy government bonds, resorting to its last big
policy tool for breathing life into the flagging euro zone
economy and fending off deflation.
UKRAINE CRISIS
Diplomatic progress was made during four-way talks on the
Ukraine crisis and an agreement was reached on establishing
security zones between pro-Russian fighters and Kiev's forces,
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.
BMW
Indicated unchanged
BMW Group on Wednesday unveiled changes at its Mini brand
and group sales managers.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The reinsurer is developing further risk cover for
terrorism, CEO Nikolaus von Bomhard told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
He said incidents like those in France, Australia or Canada were
easier for the industry to cover than those, like the one on the
World Trade Center, involving multiple attackers and heavy
claims that are hard for the industry to digest.
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, GAGFAH
No indication for Deutsche Annington available
Gagfah indicated 0.2 percent higher
Deutsche Annington's takeover offer for Gagfah ended at 2300
GMT on Wednesday. Annington said on Wednesday it has already
reached 74.4 percent of shares and will publish the final level
of Jan. 26.
DMG MORI SEIKI AG
Indicated 8.7 percent higher
Japan's DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd offered 27.50 euros
per share in cash for its German machine tool making partner DMG
Mori Seiki AG, valuing it at nearly 2.2 billion euros
($2.55 billion), the German firm's CEO said.
He said the deal was likely to be done by the Easter
holidays.
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
No indication available
Full 2013/14 results due. The company already published key
figures on Nov. 27, saying its profit reached 28.6 million
euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - HSBC cuts to "underweight" from
"neutral", target price 61 euros vs 64 euros. Jefferies raises
target price to 69 euros vs 65 euros.
LUFTHANSA - Davy cuts to "underperform" from
"neutral", cuts price target to 13 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
+0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct at Thursday's close.
IPO
Start of the offer period for the IPO of Ferratum,
a provider of mobile consumer loans. It is due to end on Feb. 4,
with a price range of 15-18 euros per share.
Separately, Tele Columbus said it had set the offer
price for shares in connection with its IPO at 10 euros per
share.
DEALS
Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy Ltd said
it had agreed to sell its German unit Senvion SE to Centerbridge
Partners LP for 1 billion euros in an all-cash deal that will
help the group reduce its debt.
