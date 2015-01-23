FRANKFURT Jan 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness agency NICE said on Friday it confirmed its earlier positive draft decision recommending Bayer's Xarelto to prevent blood clots in people who have had a heart attack. (bit.ly/1JfSNl6)

LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN

Lufthansa indicated 0.6 percent higher

No indication available for Air Berlin

German labour union Verdi has called a strike of security personnel at Stuttgart and Hamburg airports on Friday.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

ThyssenKrupp will have to pay a fine of about 100 million euros ($113.40 million) for delays in supplying submarines to Turkey, the Handelsblatt business daily reported.

BB BIOTECH

Up 1.2 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

Swiss investment firm BB Biotech said its Board of Directors would propose a cash distribution of 11.60 Swiss francs per share at the upcoming annual general meeting, a 65 percent increase from the previous year.

XING

Indicated 2 percent higher

The business network operator said it would buy Intelligence Competence Center (Deutschland) AG for an initial sum of 6.3 million euros. Depending on the company's performance and additional payments of as much as 2.4 million could be made by February 2017.

PUMA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The sportswear maker's former licensing partner Parigi has filed a claim for damages of more than $75 million in the United States for breach of contract and fraud, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday. Puma declined to comment, it said.

VILLEROY & BOCH

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The luxury ceramics company sued Amazon.com Inc for selling what it says is a copycat version of its popular New Wave cup and saucer.

TELE COLUMBUS

No indication available

The cable operator's shares are due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The IPO offer price for the shares was set at 10 euros per share.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE POST - JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from "overweight", lowers price target to 28 euros vs 28.70 euros.

E.ON - HSBC raises to "neutral" from "underweight".

AURUBIS - HSBC raises to "overweight" from "neutral", raises price target to 53.3 euros vs 50.3 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.5 pct, S&P 500 +1.5 pct, Nasdaq +1.8 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January Markit Flash PMIs due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 51.7 vs 51.2 in December, services PMI seen at 52.5 vs 52.1.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

