FRANKFURT Jan 23 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness agency NICE said on
Friday it confirmed its earlier positive draft decision
recommending Bayer's Xarelto to prevent blood clots in people
who have had a heart attack. (bit.ly/1JfSNl6)
LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated 0.6 percent higher
No indication available for Air Berlin
German labour union Verdi has called a strike of security
personnel at Stuttgart and Hamburg airports on Friday.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
ThyssenKrupp will have to pay a fine of about 100 million
euros ($113.40 million) for delays in supplying submarines to
Turkey, the Handelsblatt business daily reported.
BB BIOTECH
Up 1.2 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
Swiss investment firm BB Biotech said its Board of
Directors would propose a cash distribution of 11.60 Swiss
francs per share at the upcoming annual general meeting, a 65
percent increase from the previous year.
XING
Indicated 2 percent higher
The business network operator said it would buy Intelligence
Competence Center (Deutschland) AG for an initial sum of 6.3
million euros. Depending on the company's performance and
additional payments of as much as 2.4 million could be made by
February 2017.
PUMA
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The sportswear maker's former licensing partner Parigi has
filed a claim for damages of more than $75 million in the United
States for breach of contract and fraud, Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung reported on Friday. Puma declined to comment, it said.
VILLEROY & BOCH
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The luxury ceramics company sued Amazon.com Inc for
selling what it says is a copycat version of its popular New
Wave cup and saucer.
TELE COLUMBUS
No indication available
The cable operator's shares are due to start trading on the
Frankfurt stock exchange. The IPO offer price for the shares was
set at 10 euros per share.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE POST - JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from
"overweight", lowers price target to 28 euros vs 28.70 euros.
E.ON - HSBC raises to "neutral" from
"underweight".
AURUBIS - HSBC raises to "overweight" from
"neutral", raises price target to 53.3 euros vs 50.3 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.5 pct, S&P 500 +1.5 pct, Nasdaq
+1.8 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German January Markit Flash PMIs due at 0830 GMT.
Manufacturing PMI seen at 51.7 vs 51.2 in December, services PMI
seen at 52.5 vs 52.1.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8818 euros)
(Reporting by Harro Ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)