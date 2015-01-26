FRANKFURT Jan 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREEK ELECTION

Greece's Syriza party promised to roll back austerity measures after sweeping to victory in a snap election, putting Athens on a collision course with international lenders. The euro skidded to an 11-year low and stock prices fell on Monday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

Deutsche Bahn said several large companies had joined its lawsuits to claim damages from air freight carriers that were involved in a cartel, including Lufthansa. A spokeswoman said the damages being sought were close to 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) including interest, confirming a report in the Bild am Sonntag. She declined to say who the companies were. Deutsche Bahn said last month that Lufthansa alone was to blame for 10-20 percent of the damage caused by the cartel.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

Volkswagen will recall 80,000 cars from its luxury division Audi due to issues with the fuel-injection system, Audi said on Saturday, adding that around 35,000 of the affected vehicles were from China.

Separately, Automobilwoche cited Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn as saying Volkswagen could not afford to rest on its laurels, and planned a follow-up to its "Mach 18" strategy, "It's no longer all about bigger, higher, further. Now it's about being leaner, faster, more efficient," the newspaper quoted him as saying in a letter to VW managers.

SAP

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Europe's biggest software group SAP could eventually see its software delivered via the cloud deliver higher profit margins than its traditional packaged software, its finance chief told a newspaper.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.9 pct lower

Daimler is mulling building a pickup together with its partner Nissan, Manager Magazin reported, citing company sources. It said no final decision had been taken on the matter. A company spokesman said Daimler did not comment on future products.

FRESENIUS, FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Fresenius indicated 0.7 percent lower

Fresenius Medical Care indicated 0.5 percent lower

Fresenius plans to raise its dividend for the 22nd year in a row after hitting its financial targets for 2014, its chief executive told the Euro am Sonntag.

He said subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care had gained a measure of clarity about U.S. budget cuts for dialysis payments but price pressure would remain.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, GAGFAH

No indication available for Deutsche Annington

Gagfah indicated 0.5 percent lower

Deutsche Annington due to announce final acceptance level of Gagfah bid. It said last week it has already reached 74.4 percent of shares.

MANZ

Indicated unchanged

Manz expects 2014 sales near the top of its forecast range, helped by a leap in orders for its battery-making equipment, its finance chief told the Boersen-Zeitung. He said it was too early to tell whether Manz had been profitable in 2014.

AIR BERLIN

Indication not available

Air Berlin said it would buy 14 Airbus A320 planes from Alitalia in a move engineered by major shareholder Etihad that will speed up Air Berlin's transition to an Airbus-only fleet.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BASF - Nomura cuts to "reduce" from "neutral"

K+S - Nomura raises to "buy" from "neutral"

SYMRISE - Nomura raises to "neutral" from "reduce"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct at Monday's close.

CARS

The head of Ford Germany told WirtschaftsWoche his company had sold 6 percent more passenger cars in Germany in 2014 than a year earlier, growing twice as fast as the market.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January Ifo index due at 0900 GMT. Business Climate seen at 106.2 vs 105.5, Current Conditions seen at 110.6 vs 110.0, expectations seen at 102.4 vs 101.1.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

