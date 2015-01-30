FRANKFURT Jan 30 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
German regulator BaFin is reviewing whether Germany's
largest lender should have pre-released fourth quarter results,
because profits deviated significantly from analyst estimates,
Handelsblatt said, citing the regulator.
E.ON
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company has filed a complaint with Germany's
Constitutional Court, rejecting a 2014 law that banned
transporting re-processed nuclear waste to a central storage
site at Gorleben and stipulating it be stored at sites near
nuclear reactors instead, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing
company sources.
AAREAL BANK
Indicated 2.5 percent lower
The final price guidance for the placement of Aareal Bank
shares by major shareholder Aareal Holding
Verwaltungsgesellschaft is seen at 31.50 euros ($36) apiece, a
person familiar with the process said on Friday.
AIRBUS
No indication
Airbus Group will have to pay penalties to European
governments for the latest delays and technical problems with
its A400M military transporter, its chief executive said on
Thursday.
SMA SOLAR
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
Germany's largest solar company expects an operating loss of
up to 60 million euros this year, the third consecutive annual
loss as the group grapples with an industry-wide supply glut.
DEUTSCHE OFFICE
Trading 3.1 percent higher in Frankfurt
The group posted 2014 funds from operations (FFO) of
approximately 47 million euros ($53 million) on revenue of 108
million euros on Thursday.
HAWESKO
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Shareholder Detlev Meyer's takeover offer for the wine
seller ends.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
THYSSENKRUPP - 0.11 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.31 pct, S&P 500 +0.95 pct, Nasdaq
+0.98 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.39 pct at Friday's close.
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
FY results due.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German retail sales posted their biggest yearly increase in
2.5 years in December, climbing by 4.0 percent, Germany's
Federal Statistics office said on Friday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8843 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Edward Taylor and Christoph
Steitz)