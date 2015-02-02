FRANKFURT/BERLIN Feb 2 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0705 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
BMW and automotive supplier Bosch said they would
join Deutsche Bahn in two claims for about 2.1 billion
euros ($2.37 billion) in damages from air freight carriers that
were involved in a cartel.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The car maker is expected to pay a record dividend,
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated unchanged
Air Berlin indicated unchanged
Members of cabin crew union UFO have voted in favour of a
proposal to use strikes in labour disputes with airlines.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The German carmaker plans a sweeping restructuring of its
production process to replace humans with robots to cut costs,
Welt am Sonntag quoted the company's human resources chief Horst
Neumann as saying.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
T-Mobile US has bid $1.8 billion in the U.S. sale
of airwaves for mobile data, results of the Federal
Communications Commission's largest ever auction showed.
METRO
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
Rouble weakness could cost Metro about 200 million euros in
operating profit if the Russian currency keeps trading at about
80 per euro, Chief Executive Olaf Koch told WirtschaftsWoche.
DMG MORI SEIKI AG
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
U.S. hedge fund Elliott has obtained the right to take a
5.55 percent stake in the machine-tool maker, DMG said on
Friday.
RTL GROUP
No indication available
The media group's co-chief executive Anke Schaeferkort told
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung she was confident about
developments in the German a market for this year.
GRENKELEASING
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The German IT services leasing provider's finance chief told
Boersen-Zeitung that developments clearly point to a higher
dividend based on its policy to distribute 20-30 percent of
profit to shareholders.
RATIONAL
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The German supplier of commercial kitchens has seen a drop
in its Russian business, which mainly was compensated by growth
in its European business, Chief Executive Peter Stadelmann told
newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
ZALANDO
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German e-commerce company's management board member
Rubin Ritter reiterated in daily Handelsblatt that he expects to
have ended 2014 with a slight profit. He added that a margin
increase was not likely in the next coming years as Zalando will
continue to invest in order to reach annual growth of 20-25
percent.
NEMETSCHEK GROUP
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The software company said 2014 revenue was up 17.5 percent
at 218.5 million euros after its best fourth quarter ever.
TELE COLUMBUS AG
No indication available
The cable company said on Friday it fully exercised the
greenshoe option as part of a capital increase.
EX-DIVIDEND
THYSSENKRUPP - dividend 0.11 euros/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.45 pct, S&P 500 -1.3 pct, Nasdaq
-1 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German January Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT.
Seen unchanged at 51.0.
