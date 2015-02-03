FRANKFURT Feb 3 Germany's DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
TOM TAILOR
Indicated up 4 percent
Tom Tailor said it generated a positive net income for the
first time since its acquisition of Bonita in 2012.
SAP
Indicated down 0.3 percent
SAP will present a new cloud product package based on its
Hana technology in New York at 1500 GMT, followed by a capital
markets day starting at 1800 GMT.
CARMAKERS
Volkswagen indicated up 0.1 percent
Daimler indicated unchanged
BMW indicated up 0.2 percent
Automobile sales in Brazil fell nearly 19 percent in January
from a year earlier, dealership association Fenabrave said late
on Monday, adding to concerns of unused capacity and more
layoffs at the country's car factories.
January vehicle sales figures for Germany and the USA are
due on Tuesday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated up 0.4 percent up
Average daily derivatives trading volumes at the Eurex Group
rose to 8.9 million contracts in January from 8.5 million in the
year-earlier month. The total monthly volume at Eurex Exchange
rose 15 percent year-on-year in January, Deutsche Boerse said.
UTILITIES
The European Court of Justice's advocate general is due to
give his opinion on Germany's nuclear fuel tax. The non-binding
opinion is typically a strong indicator of the court's decision.
German utilities have so far paid about 4.6 billions euros in
nuclear fuel tax.
SOLARWORLD
No indication available
Solarworld expects a rise in sales and a positive operating
profit this year, Chief Executive Frank Asbeck told
Handelsblatt.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BASF - Berenberg cuts to "sell" from "hold"
FUCHS PETROLAB - Berenberg cuts to "sell" from
"hold"
SYMRISE - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy"
BIOTEST - HSBC cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 1.1 pct, S&P 500 up 1.3 pct,
Nasdaq up 0.9 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei closed down 1.3 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Georgina Prodhan)