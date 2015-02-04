BRIEF-Dapai International says group is expected to record net losses in Q1
* Group is expected to record net losses after tax for financial performance for Q1 of financial period ended 31 March 2017
FRANKFURT Feb 4 Germany's DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0726 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The bank said it is cutting 376 full-time jobs at its in-house financial accounting department in the coming three years, with some to be shifted to unit ComTS, which doesn't have the same collective labour agreement as the bank.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Standard & Poor's placed the long and short-term ratings of the bank on CreditWatch with negative implications as part of ratings actions following a review of government support.
SAP
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The software company believes both its newer Internet-based cloud business and its classic packaged software and support business will contribute to operating profit growth over the next five years, Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic told investors on Tuesday.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Moody's downgraded the senior debt ratings of the conglomerate to A1 from Aa3, outlook stable. It said the downgrade reflects increasing competition, exposure to currently weak European markets and cyclical headwinds in the Power Generation segment.
RWE
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
RWE's municipal shareholders, who hold around 24 percent of the company, are demanding a stable dividend, the leader of the shareholders' group told the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung. "If the dividend proposal were to be under 1 euro, we would have a very turbulent time until the next AGM in April," Ernst Gerlach told the newspaper, which said the supervisory board was due to discuss a concrete dividend proposal on March 4.
GEA
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The food processing equipment maker reported an 11 percent increase in 2014 adjusted core profit to 591 million euros ($678 million) on Wednesday, helped by revenue growth and cost cuts.
HUGO BOSS
Indicated 2.6 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
The fashion group said it would take full control of its Chinese, Korean and Middle Eastern businesses from its partners to strengthen its brand in important growth markets.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The group reported a Q3 net profit of 73 million euros on revenue of 513 million euros.
OSRAM
Indicated 3.8 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The German light manufacturer reported a better-than-expected 23 percent increase in adjusted operating profit for the December quarter, helped by a rise in sales of automotive lamps and LEDs.
HEIDELBERGERDRUCK
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Q3 adjusted EBIT rose to 29 million euros, above the Reuters poll average of 21.6 million euros.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated unchanged in early Frankfurt trade
The pay-TV provider said on Wednesday it had added 214,000 new subscribers in its fiscal second-quarter, marking the biggest gain ever.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
LUFTHANSA - RBC cuts to "underperform" from "sector perform"
BMW - HSBC cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"
FRESENIUS - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy"
METRO - Berenberg reinitiates with "hold"
SARTORIUS - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.4 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +2.0 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German January Markit services PMI and composite PMI due at 0855 GMT. Services PMI seen at 52.7 points, unchanged vs previous month.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Victoria Bryan and Georgina Prodhan)
