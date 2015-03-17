FRANKFURT, March 17 Germany's DAX top-30 index
was set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.3 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.9 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 1.1 percent higher
New car registrations in Europe rose 7 percent in February,
industry data showed, fuelled by double-digit sales growth in
Italy and Spain, and as demand shifted from no-frills makes like
Dacia toward mass market brands like Volkswagen and Renault.
Separately, Volkswagen's VW Financial Services due to hold
its annual press conference.
BANKS
Commerzbank indicated 0.3 percent higher
Deutsche Bank indicated unchanged
Banks should not expect any soft treatment from the European
Central Bank's supervisory arm, ECB Executive Board member
Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Monday, saying such an approach
would not be a path to sustainable growth.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1 percent lower
German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit on Monday said it
would take strike action against Lufthansa on Wednesday March
18, targeting the airline's short- and medium-haul flights.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
India's Merck Ltd said it sought members' nod to
enter into an agreement with Germany's Merck KGaA.
RWE
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Germany's second-biggest utility has bought a minority stake
in solar group Conergy, hoping to expand its foothold
in the embattled solar industry after having missed the trend
for years.
CELESIO
Indicated unchanged
Full 2014 results due. The drugs distributor published
revenue figures on Feb. 5.
DMG MORI SEIKI
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Deutsche Boerse said the takeover of DMG Mori GmbH will
result in an unscheduled adjustment to the company's free float
to 56.94 percent from 75.67 percent effective on March 19.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Greece appointed early on Tuesday new management at the
country's privatisation agency (HRADF), which is expected to
play a key role in implementing the leftist government's plans
to limit further state asset sell-offs. The news comes amid
Fraport's efforts to close a deal to run Greek airports.
HUGO BOSS
Indicated 0.3 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
European private equity fund Permira placed close
to 12 percent of Hugo Boss shares for 113 euros apiece, fetching
around 950 million euros.
LEONI
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Full Q4 results due. The automotive supplier published
preliminary figures on Feb. 12, with operating profit up 2
percent, in line with consensus.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Full 2014 results due. The media group reported preliminary
results on Feb. 26, with Q4 core earnings up 7.6 percent, driven
by new television stations and its HD distribution business.
WACKER CHEMIE
Indicated unchanged
Wacker Chemie has seen a good start to the year and expects
first-quarter sales to rise by about 12 percent thanks to strong
demand for its specialty chemical products that prompted it to
triple its dividend.
QIAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Qiagen agreed to buy technology that enables enrichment and
molecular analysis of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from blood
samples and struck a new partnership with Tokai Pharmaceuticals
.
SIXT
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Q4 results due. Pretax profit seen up 5 percent at 23.6
million euros. Poll:
TLG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 5.7 percent lower
Lone Star sought to place 15 million shares in TLG
Immobilien, or a 24 percent stake in the company, at 14.50 euros
per share, a source said.
PORSCHE SE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
2014 results due.
ENBW
No indication available
2014 results due.
ASIA BAMBOO
No indication available
Asian Bamboo said it had received petitions for insolvency
proceedings from DEG and PROPARCO. Asian Bamboo said it has
sufficient funds and credit facilities to repay outstanding
receivables claimed by DEG and PROPARCO.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DAIMLER - UBS cuts to "sell" from "neutral",
raises target price to 85 euros
LINDE - Citigroup cuts the stock to "neutral" from
"buy", raises its price target to 200 euros from 180 euros.
DIC ASSET - HSBC cuts to "neutral" from
"overweight", raises price target to 10 euros from 8.1 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.4 pct, Nasdaq
+1.2 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +1 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March ZEW index due at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment
seen at 58.2 points, current conditions at 50.0 points.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)