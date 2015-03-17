FRANKFURT, March 17 Germany's DAX top-30 index was set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.3 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.9 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 1.1 percent higher

New car registrations in Europe rose 7 percent in February, industry data showed, fuelled by double-digit sales growth in Italy and Spain, and as demand shifted from no-frills makes like Dacia toward mass market brands like Volkswagen and Renault.

Separately, Volkswagen's VW Financial Services due to hold its annual press conference.

BANKS

Commerzbank indicated 0.3 percent higher

Deutsche Bank indicated unchanged

Banks should not expect any soft treatment from the European Central Bank's supervisory arm, ECB Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Monday, saying such an approach would not be a path to sustainable growth.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1 percent lower

German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit on Monday said it would take strike action against Lufthansa on Wednesday March 18, targeting the airline's short- and medium-haul flights.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

India's Merck Ltd said it sought members' nod to enter into an agreement with Germany's Merck KGaA.

RWE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Germany's second-biggest utility has bought a minority stake in solar group Conergy, hoping to expand its foothold in the embattled solar industry after having missed the trend for years.

CELESIO

Indicated unchanged

Full 2014 results due. The drugs distributor published revenue figures on Feb. 5.

DMG MORI SEIKI

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Deutsche Boerse said the takeover of DMG Mori GmbH will result in an unscheduled adjustment to the company's free float to 56.94 percent from 75.67 percent effective on March 19.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Greece appointed early on Tuesday new management at the country's privatisation agency (HRADF), which is expected to play a key role in implementing the leftist government's plans to limit further state asset sell-offs. The news comes amid Fraport's efforts to close a deal to run Greek airports.

HUGO BOSS

Indicated 0.3 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

European private equity fund Permira placed close to 12 percent of Hugo Boss shares for 113 euros apiece, fetching around 950 million euros.

LEONI

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Full Q4 results due. The automotive supplier published preliminary figures on Feb. 12, with operating profit up 2 percent, in line with consensus.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Full 2014 results due. The media group reported preliminary results on Feb. 26, with Q4 core earnings up 7.6 percent, driven by new television stations and its HD distribution business.

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated unchanged

Wacker Chemie has seen a good start to the year and expects first-quarter sales to rise by about 12 percent thanks to strong demand for its specialty chemical products that prompted it to triple its dividend.

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Qiagen agreed to buy technology that enables enrichment and molecular analysis of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from blood samples and struck a new partnership with Tokai Pharmaceuticals .

SIXT

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Q4 results due. Pretax profit seen up 5 percent at 23.6 million euros. Poll:

TLG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 5.7 percent lower

Lone Star sought to place 15 million shares in TLG Immobilien, or a 24 percent stake in the company, at 14.50 euros per share, a source said.

PORSCHE SE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

2014 results due.

ENBW

No indication available

2014 results due.

ASIA BAMBOO

No indication available

Asian Bamboo said it had received petitions for insolvency proceedings from DEG and PROPARCO. Asian Bamboo said it has sufficient funds and credit facilities to repay outstanding receivables claimed by DEG and PROPARCO.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DAIMLER - UBS cuts to "sell" from "neutral", raises target price to 85 euros

LINDE - Citigroup cuts the stock to "neutral" from "buy", raises its price target to 200 euros from 180 euros.

DIC ASSET - HSBC cuts to "neutral" from "overweight", raises price target to 10 euros from 8.1 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.4 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +1 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March ZEW index due at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 58.2 points, current conditions at 50.0 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)