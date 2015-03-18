BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 18 Germany's DAX top-30
index was set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0717 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
China's Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd, a sports
shoe maker that supplies both Nike and Adidas, said on
Wednesday thousands of workers at a factory in the south of the
country have gone on strike following changes to production
processes.
BMW
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Full Q4 results due. The carmaker published key figures on
March 12, showing profitability at its car division fell to its
lowest in nearly five years in the quarter.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Subsidiary Sal. Oppenheim posted a 2014 loss due to
restructuring and legacy legal issues, the unit's Chief
Executive Wolfgang Leoni told Boersen-Zeitung.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Pilots at Lufthansa called a fresh strike for Thursday, this
time on long-haul and cargo flights, just hours ahead of 24 hour
strike on short and medium-haul flights on
Wednesday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
VW's commercial vehicles business is due to hold its annual
press conference.
Separately, the carmaker is starting to introduce its
non-flammable CO2 coolant in the VW Phaeton and the Audi A8,
Frankfurter Rundschau reported.
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Full Q4 results due. The engineering firm reported key
figures last month and said it would pay a bigger dividend than
expected.
BRENNTAG
Indicated 2.4 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The world's largest chemicals distributor posted a 4 percent
rise in full-year core earnings, helped by growth in its main
markets of Europe and North America.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated unchanged
Deutsche Wohnen launched its 11.50 euro per share bid for
Austrian target Conwert on Wednesday and ruled out
sweetening the price despite criticism from some Conwert
shareholders.
KUKA
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Switzerland's Swisslog, which has been taken over by Kuka,
said it plans a cash compensation for remaining shareholders and
a delisting of its shares from the stock exchange.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The broadcaster is planning to increase its stake in online
perfumery Flaconi to 100 percent from 47 percent, Handelsblatt
reported on Wednesday.
CANCOM
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
Full Q4 results due. The company already published key
figures on Feb. 4.
AMADEUS FIRE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Full Q4 results due. The company already published key
figures on Feb. 5.
DIC ASSET
Indicated 0.7 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The company said it expected its annual funds from
operations to grow to 48-50 million euros this year.
SGL GROUP
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The carbon specialist stepped up cost cutting efforts again
to grapple with a difficult market for graphite electrodes used
for scrap metal recycling, as it reported detailed 2014
financial results.
TOM TAILOR
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The clothing retailer said it aimed to moderately increase
group sales and keep its recurring EBITDA margin flat this year.
It also said on Tuesday it would be reducing the number of
board members to three and is putting in place a new
organisational structure.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BB BIOTECH - 11.60 Sfr/shr dividend proposed
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - 0.40 eur/shr dividend
proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
INDUS HOLDING - HSBC starts the stock with
"overweight" and a price target of 54 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9444 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)