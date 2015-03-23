BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 23 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0737 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BILFINGER
Indicated 2.8 percent lower
The engineering and services firm has launched a internal
investigation into bribes it suspects employees of a sister
company in Brazil paid to public officials in connection with
orders related to the World Cup.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicate 2.4 percent higher
Deutsche Bank raised its price target for the real estate
group to 26 euros from 17.50 euros.
ADIDAS
Indicated 1.0 percent lower
The bonus paid to top executives at the sportswear maker in
2015 will depend on a rise in sales in the key U.S. market, as
well as higher market share in football shoes in western Europe,
according to proposals for the annual general meeting.
The board also wants to see an increase in sales at the
struggling golf business and of Boost running shoes in 2015.
NORDEX
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Full 2014 results due. The wind turbine maker published
preliminary figures on Feb. 27, reporting a 76 percent jump in
annual operating profit.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Chinese automaker BAIC Motor Corp Ltd plans to
deepen its partnership with Daimler by taking a 35 percent stake
in the German firm's Mercedes-Benz Leasing Co, they said in a
joint statement on Sunday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Deutsche Bank's retail operations will bear the brunt of its
planned restructuring and will most likely be spun off in a
stock market listing, two sources familiar with internal
discussions at Germany's biggest bank say.
Compensation for the lender's top management board decreased
by nearly 10 percent last year to 35.3 million euros, from 38.5
million in 2013, Deutsche Bank said in its annual report
published late on Friday.
Benjamin Lawsky, New York state's financial services
regulator, has added himself to the regulators investigating
Deutsche Bank for manipulation of the Libor benchmark borrowing
rate, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources.
CONTINENTAL AG
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
2014 annual report due. The automotive supplier already
published preliminary results on March 5.
SAP
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The business software maker could cut up to 1,600 jobs in
Europe, up to 7.5 percent of its workforce there, as part of
plans announced earlier this month to cut about 2,250 jobs
worldwide, Wirtschaftswoche magazine reported.
BAYER
Indicated unchanged
Cutting debt is the priority for the drugmaker after its $14
billion acquisition of Merck & Co.'s consumer health
business, finance chief Johannes Dietsch tells daily
Boersen-Zeitung.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated unchanged
The airline said in a letter to customers published on
Friday it would not agree to any deal that would "threaten its
ability to survive", adding it cannot rule out that strikes may
continue in the next days.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated unchanged
Investor Elliott Management Corporation said on Friday it
would ask a court to enforce the appointment of special auditors
on the cable company's takeover by Vodafone.
TALANX
No indication available
The insurer raised its dividend slightly to 1.25 euros per
share from 1.20 euros after posting better-than-expected net
profit of 239 million euros ($259 million) in the last quarter
of 2014.
SCHAEFFLER AG
The auto supplier, which reports 2014 results on Thursday,
said its growth path was "intact" last year and it plans to
expand rapidly in future, chief executive Klaus Rosenfeld tells
the Welt am Sonntag, adding it filed 2,500 patents last year.
TECDAX INDEX CHANGES AS OF MARCH 23
IN: GFT TECHNOLOGIES
OUT: KONTRON
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
INFINEON - Deutsche Bank raises to "buy" from
"hold"
KLOECKNER - Goldman Sachs raises to "neutral"
from "sell"
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Credit Suisse reinstates
coverage with "underperform"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.9 pct, S&P 500 up 0.9 pct,
Nasdaq up 0.7 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +1.0 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.9365 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, Andreas Cremer and Ludwig Burger)