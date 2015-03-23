BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0737 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BILFINGER

Indicated 2.8 percent lower

The engineering and services firm has launched a internal investigation into bribes it suspects employees of a sister company in Brazil paid to public officials in connection with orders related to the World Cup.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicate 2.4 percent higher

Deutsche Bank raised its price target for the real estate group to 26 euros from 17.50 euros.

ADIDAS

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

The bonus paid to top executives at the sportswear maker in 2015 will depend on a rise in sales in the key U.S. market, as well as higher market share in football shoes in western Europe, according to proposals for the annual general meeting.

The board also wants to see an increase in sales at the struggling golf business and of Boost running shoes in 2015.

NORDEX

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Full 2014 results due. The wind turbine maker published preliminary figures on Feb. 27, reporting a 76 percent jump in annual operating profit.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Chinese automaker BAIC Motor Corp Ltd plans to deepen its partnership with Daimler by taking a 35 percent stake in the German firm's Mercedes-Benz Leasing Co, they said in a joint statement on Sunday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Deutsche Bank's retail operations will bear the brunt of its planned restructuring and will most likely be spun off in a stock market listing, two sources familiar with internal discussions at Germany's biggest bank say.

Compensation for the lender's top management board decreased by nearly 10 percent last year to 35.3 million euros, from 38.5 million in 2013, Deutsche Bank said in its annual report published late on Friday.

Benjamin Lawsky, New York state's financial services regulator, has added himself to the regulators investigating Deutsche Bank for manipulation of the Libor benchmark borrowing rate, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources.

CONTINENTAL AG

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

2014 annual report due. The automotive supplier already published preliminary results on March 5.

SAP

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The business software maker could cut up to 1,600 jobs in Europe, up to 7.5 percent of its workforce there, as part of plans announced earlier this month to cut about 2,250 jobs worldwide, Wirtschaftswoche magazine reported.

BAYER

Indicated unchanged

Cutting debt is the priority for the drugmaker after its $14 billion acquisition of Merck & Co.'s consumer health business, finance chief Johannes Dietsch tells daily Boersen-Zeitung.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated unchanged

The airline said in a letter to customers published on Friday it would not agree to any deal that would "threaten its ability to survive", adding it cannot rule out that strikes may continue in the next days.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated unchanged

Investor Elliott Management Corporation said on Friday it would ask a court to enforce the appointment of special auditors on the cable company's takeover by Vodafone.

TALANX

No indication available

The insurer raised its dividend slightly to 1.25 euros per share from 1.20 euros after posting better-than-expected net profit of 239 million euros ($259 million) in the last quarter of 2014.

SCHAEFFLER AG

The auto supplier, which reports 2014 results on Thursday, said its growth path was "intact" last year and it plans to expand rapidly in future, chief executive Klaus Rosenfeld tells the Welt am Sonntag, adding it filed 2,500 patents last year.

TECDAX INDEX CHANGES AS OF MARCH 23

IN: GFT TECHNOLOGIES

OUT: KONTRON

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

INFINEON - Deutsche Bank raises to "buy" from "hold"

KLOECKNER - Goldman Sachs raises to "neutral" from "sell"

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Credit Suisse reinstates coverage with "underperform"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.9 pct, S&P 500 up 0.9 pct, Nasdaq up 0.7 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +1.0 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

