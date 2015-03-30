FRANKFURT, March 30 Germany's DAX top-30 index
was set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according
to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0655 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
IRAN NUCLEAR TALKS
Iran and six world powers tried to break an impasse in
nuclear negotiations on Sunday, but officials cautioned that
attempts to reach a preliminary deal by a deadline in two days
could yet fall apart.
GREECE
Greece sounded an upbeat tone on Sunday over talks with its
European and IMF creditors, which it said were continuing
through the weekend as the cash-strapped country races to agree
on reforms that will unlock more aid.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Citigroup analysts said Deutsche Bank was among the
best-placed banks to benefit from a boost in trading activity
under the European Central Bank's (ECB) trillion-euro
quantitative easing (QE) programme.
BASF
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
BASF said on Friday its oil and gas subsidiary Wintershall
will be headed by Mario Mehren after incumbent Rainer Seele was
named chief executive of Austria's OMV.
BAYER
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Panasonic Healthcare Holdings is expected to make a bid to
acquire the German drugmaker's blood glucose meter business, the
Nikkei business daily reported on its website on
Saturday.
E.ON
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Credit rating agency Moody's downgraded E.ON to Baa1 from
A3, citing continuing headwinds that the utility faces in its
domestic and international businesses.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Lufthansa has offered to pay up to 50,000 euros ($54,435) in
immediate financial assistance per passenger on the crashed
plane of its subsidiary Germanwings, a spokeswoman told Reuters
on Friday.
Separately, a German newspaper said on Saturday the co-pilot
of the plane had told his girlfriend he was planning a
spectacular gesture so "everyone will know my name".
In addition, a paper said on Sunday the co-pilot may have
been suffering from a detached retina, but investigators are
unsure whether his vision problems had physical or psychological
causes.
SAP
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Cloud software company Salesforce.com Inc aims to
overtake SAP in terms of sales on the German company's home
market in the coming years, the Europe chief of Salesforce told
a German magazine.
AIRBUS
No premarket indication available
An Air Canada plane that suffered heavy damage in an
accident in the east coast city of Halifax on Sunday landed
short of the runway and hit an antenna array, losing its landing
gear, safety officials said. Air Canada said the Airbus A320
flying from Toronto was carrying 133 passengers and five crew
members.
KION
Indicated 1.3 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
Weichai Power said on Monday it acquired
additional 4.95 percent in Kion.
TUI, CTS EVENTIM, WESTGRUND
CTS Eventim indicated 2.4 percent higher
Westgrund indicated 1.0 percent higher
German concert ticket vendor CTS Eventim will enter
Germany's mid-cap index, replacing TUI AG, from April
1.
Shares of real estate company Westgrund AG will be included
in the SDAX and replace the shares of CTS, Deutsche
Boerse said in a statement on Friday.
FREENET
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The telecoms provider expects its financing costs to fall by
more than 20 million euros when its 400-million-euro bond with a
coupon of 7.125 percent matures next year, its finance chief
Joachim Preisig told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.
GRAMMER
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The automotive supplier proposed to increase its dividend 15
percent to 0.75 euro per share.
HHLA
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The port logistics firm propesed a 2014 dividend of 0.52
euro per share and said it expected its 2015 operating result to
be on par with the previous year.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Parent Sky's CEO Jeremy Darroch said he saw no
reason why Sky Deutschland couldn't turn a profit "in the near
future". He also said Sky would throw its hat in the ring for
the next round of Bundesliga broadcast rights.
EX-DIVIDEND
VILLEROY & BOCH - dividend 0.44 eur/shr
ANALYSTS VIEW
GEA GROUP - Mainfirst Bank cuts to neutral from
outperform
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.6 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.65 pct at Monday's close.
German March inflation data due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen +0.4
pct m/m, +0.3 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.4 pct m/m, +0.1 pct y/y.
Also, German unions and public employers agreed on a
two-stage pay rise of more than 4 percent for state workers late
on Saturday, in a further wage agreement that is expected to
boost private spending in Europe's largest economy this year.
