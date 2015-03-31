FRANKFURT, March 31 Germany's DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Shares indicated flat

Allianz has pencilled in $300 million as an initial estimate of the insurance industry loss from the Germanwings plane crash last week, industry sources said on Monday.

LUFTHANSA

Shares indicated down 0.2 pct

The German pilot suspected of deliberately crashing a plane in the French Alps last week was treated for suicidal tendencies years ago before he received his pilot's license, German prosecutors said on Monday.

Separately, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr must make the airline fit for the future while dealing with the aftermath of the crash.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Shares indicated 0.1 percent lower

Cube Invest said it sees Deutsche Wohnen's offer for Conwert as too low, saying it sees the company being worth at least 13.50 euros per share.

DUERR

Shares indicated down 0.4 pct

Annual report due. The company published preliminary figures on March 9 and said strong order books and a stable economy made it confident about the outlook for the current year.

ELRINGKLINGER

Shares indicated down 0.2 pct

The automotive supplier publishes its annual report. It released preliminary figures on March 2.

KION

No share indication available

UniCarriers, the Japanese forklift maker, is in talks with Kion and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries over the sale of itself, Nikkei reports.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Shares indicated shares indicated down 0.3 pct

The medical software company published its annual report and said it would likely propose a 0.35 euro-per-share dividend for 2014.

MANZ

Shares indicated up 5.6 pct

The company said it won an order to supply a pilot system for the manufacture of lithium-ion battery systems for electric cars and said it expects to see triple-digit million euro sales from its Battery segment soon.

NEMETSCHEK

Shares indicated down 0.5 pct

Says anticipates an increase in revenue ranging from 262 million euros to 269 million euros for the 2015 fiscal year.

QSC

Shares indicated down 0.1 pct

The Internet service provider published its annual report. It reported preliminary results on Feb. 23.

RIB SOFTWARE

No share indication available

The software company said it expected its 2015 EBITDA to come to 29-36 million euros, compared with 35.2 million in 2014.

BRAAS MONIER

Shares indicated down 0.4 pct

Annual report due. The company published preliminary results on March 3 and said it saw its 2015 profit improving.

CAPITAL STAGE

Shares indicated down 0.2 pct

Annual report due. The company published preliminary results on March 9, with 2014 EBIT rising to 46.4 million euros.

DMG MORI SEIKI AG

Shares indicated flat

Japan's DMG Mori Seiki said its stake in DMG Mori Seiki AG had risen to 50.81 pct.

JOYOU

No share indication available

Joyou FY 2014 net profit up 13.6 pct to 33.7 mln euros

MOLOGEN

Shares indicated down 1.4 pct

Fixes subscription price for capital increase at 5.00 euros.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES

No share indication available

FY net loss widens to 51.6 mln euros

SPLENDID MEDIEN

No share indication available

FY net profit down at 0.9 mln euros

BEIERSDORF - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

ZEAL NETWORK - interim dividend 0.70 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK - Credit Suisse cuts the stock to "neutral" from "outperform", cuts its target price to 33.50 euros from 35 euros.

DEUTSCHE POST AG - RBC raises price target to 32 euros rom 30 euros, rating 'outperform'

VOLKSWAGEN - JP Morgan resumes with 'overweight', target 274 euros

KION - Goldman Sachs raises price target to 45 euros from 43 euros, rating 'buy'

VOSSLOH AG - Berenberg cuts to 'hold' from 'buy'

Dow Jones up 1.49 pct, S&P 500 1.22 pct, Nasdaq up 1.15 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei down 1.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

German February retail sales fall 0.5 pct month on month and rise 3.6 percent year on year. Were seen -0.7 pct m/m, +3.7 pct y/y.

German March jobless data due at 0755 GMT. Jobless numbers seen down by 12,000 at 2.945 million. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate seen at 6.5 pct.

($1 = 0.9229 euros)