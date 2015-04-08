BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 8 Germany's DAX top-30 index was set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0642 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund posted $660 million in net cash withdrawals for March, bringing its year-to-date outflows to $1.7 billion, according to Morningstar data released on Tuesday.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Mercedes-Benz March vehicle sales expected.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Slovak Telekom said the German telecoms company would keep its 51 percent holding in the firm as the Slovak government sells its minority stake.

AIXTRON

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The chip equipment maker bought privately held Silicon Valley-based PlasmaSi, specialised in encapsulation of OLEDs, for up to $16 million in cash.

WIRECARD

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The payments specialist raised its annual dividend to 0.13 euros from 0.12 euros per share and published full 2014 results.

AMADEUS FIRE

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Full 2014 results due. The company published preliminary results on Feb. 5, saying its earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) reached a record of 26.8 million euros.

ROCKET INTERNET

No indication available

Global Fashion Group (GFG), formed out of five Kinnevik- and Rocket Internet-backed online fashion start-ups active across dozens of emerging markets, has hired the former head of Amazon France as its new chief executive.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - HSBC cuts rating to "reduce" from "neutral", lifts target price to 22 euros from 18.30 euros.

LEG IMMOBILIEN - HSBC revises its rating to "buy" from "neutral", raises its target price to 83 from 56.6 euros.

AIXTRON - Berenberg cuts the stock to "hold" from "buy", lowers its price target to 8 euros from 13 euros.

ZALANDO - Goldman Sachs adds the stock to its "Conviction Buy" list

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "overweight", lifts its price target to 32.5 vs 26.9 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.03 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German industrial orders unexpectedly dropped in February due partly to firms receiving fewer major contracts, after bookings already plunged in January, suggesting the manufacturing sector of Europe's largest economy had a subdued start to 2015.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)