BRIEF-Al Khaleej Investment Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 8 Germany's DAX top-30 index was set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0642 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund posted $660 million in net cash withdrawals for March, bringing its year-to-date outflows to $1.7 billion, according to Morningstar data released on Tuesday.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Mercedes-Benz March vehicle sales expected.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Slovak Telekom said the German telecoms company would keep its 51 percent holding in the firm as the Slovak government sells its minority stake.
AIXTRON
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The chip equipment maker bought privately held Silicon Valley-based PlasmaSi, specialised in encapsulation of OLEDs, for up to $16 million in cash.
WIRECARD
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The payments specialist raised its annual dividend to 0.13 euros from 0.12 euros per share and published full 2014 results.
AMADEUS FIRE
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Full 2014 results due. The company published preliminary results on Feb. 5, saying its earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) reached a record of 26.8 million euros.
ROCKET INTERNET
No indication available
Global Fashion Group (GFG), formed out of five Kinnevik- and Rocket Internet-backed online fashion start-ups active across dozens of emerging markets, has hired the former head of Amazon France as its new chief executive.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - HSBC cuts rating to "reduce" from "neutral", lifts target price to 22 euros from 18.30 euros.
LEG IMMOBILIEN - HSBC revises its rating to "buy" from "neutral", raises its target price to 83 from 56.6 euros.
AIXTRON - Berenberg cuts the stock to "hold" from "buy", lowers its price target to 8 euros from 13 euros.
ZALANDO - Goldman Sachs adds the stock to its "Conviction Buy" list
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "overweight", lifts its price target to 32.5 vs 26.9 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.03 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.8 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German industrial orders unexpectedly dropped in February due partly to firms receiving fewer major contracts, after bookings already plunged in January, suggesting the manufacturing sector of Europe's largest economy had a subdued start to 2015.
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.