FRANKFURT, April 28 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday,
according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0625 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Unchanged in early Frankfurt trade
Commerzbank on Monday launched a surprise capital increase,
seeking to raise 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) to improve its
regulatory strength measures in response to investor concerns
after the bank paid a heavy fine in March.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the
books were covered late on Monday.
DAIMLER
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The automaker said first-quarter operating profit surged 41
percent on effects of new model launches and record sales of
Mercedes-Benz luxury cars.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated unchanged
A radical plan for Deutsche Bank to become a pure investment
bank and corporate lender was dropped after stress tests
demanded by the European Central Bank concluded the model would
not withstand a severe financial crisis, sources said.
Separately, co-CEO Juergen Fitschen will stand trial on
Tuesday in Munich over allegations that he and other former
executives worked to precipitate the collapse of the Kirch media
empire in order to generate bountiful advisory fees to
restructure the group.
E.ON
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Germany's top utility named company veteran and current
finance chief Klaus Schaefer on Monday as future chief executive
of Uniper, the group of assets it plans to spin off in response
to a structural crisis in the energy sector.
VOLKSWAGEN, MAN
VW indicated 0.4 percent higher
MAN indicated 0.3 percent lower
MAN SE, owned by Volkswagen, said on Tuesday its
first-quarter operating profit fell 50 percent as a recovery in
Europa was not enough to offset an ongoing decline in Brazil.
DMG MORI SEIKI
Indicated unchanged
DMG Mori Seiki AG, the German machine-tool maker in which
Japan's DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd recently acquired a
majority stake, posted an 8 percent gain in quarterly net income
but order intake slipped as some customers postponed orders.
CELESIO
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The German drugs distributor said on Monday it would put its
businesses in Brazil up for sale to allow it to focus on Europe.
FIELMANN
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The glasses retailer said it saw 2015 earnings rising after
it reported an increase in first-quarter pretax profit to 62.8
million euros from 58.9 million a year earlier.
MTU AERO ENGINES
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
MTU Aero Engines reported a surge in first quarter profits
and sales, helped by the strong U.S. dollar and growth at its
maintenance business.
AIXTRON
Indicated 2.8 percent higher
Aixtron reported a smaller than expected operating loss
thanks to more of its customers, makers of light emitting diodes
(LED), ordering its tools after holding back for months, while
cost cuts started to pay off.
DRILLISCH, UNITED INTERNET
Drillisch indicated 0.3 percent higher
United Internet indicated 0.1 percent higher
United Internet said it agreed to buy 9.1 percent of shares
in Drillisch, which will raise its holding in the mobile
telephone company to 20.7 percent. It said it had no plans to
further increase its stake above 30 percent.
WIRECARD
Indicated 2.5 percent higher
The company reported a 31 percent rise in earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 46
million euros and confirmed its 2015 outlook for EBITDA of
between 210 million euros and 230 million.
COMDIRECT
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The Commerzbank unit reported a first-quarter
profit of 98.1 million euros and said it would pay a dividend of
0.40 euros per share.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
COMMERZBANK - JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from
"overweight"
LUFTHANSA - SocGen starts with "hold" rating and
13.50 euro price target
AAREAL BANK - HSBC revises to "hold" from
"overweight", revises price target to 43 euros from 45 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.6 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9234 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)