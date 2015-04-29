FRANKFURT, April 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Q1 results due after market close. The exchange operator's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are seen down 7.9 percent at 304 million euros ($333.24 million). Poll:

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Alitalia are expected to win EU antitrust approval for their planned transatlantic tie-up after offering to help new rivals enter the market, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

German labour union Verdi on Tuesday called for further strikes at Deutsche Post in a dispute over plans by the company to expand its parcel delivery service using workers on lower pay.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.5 percent higher

No indication for Telefonica Deutschland available

Mobile telecoms firms in Europe will have to offer their customers at least 100 megabytes (MB) of data a year at domestic rates when travelling within the European Union, according to an EU document seen by Reuters.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Q1 results due. The carmaker's operating profit is seen 9.2 percent higher at 3.12 billion euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Annual report due. The company already published preliminary financial results on March 18 and raised its dividend.

ELRINGKLINGER

Indicated 4.4 percent lower

The automotive supplier said it now expected adjusted EBIT to come to about 165 million euros this year, down from a previous forecast of 170-180 million, after reporting first-quarter financial results.

METRO

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay (HBC) is interested in acquiring Metro's department store chain Kaufhof, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

OSRAM

Up 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

German lighting maker Osram increased net profit by 13 percent in its fiscal second quarter to 78 million euros.

DRAEGERWERK

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

The medical safety technology company reported an unexpected net loss for the first quarter, blaming currency effects and costs to shutter its site in Pittsburgh.

MANZ

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

The engineering group said on Tuesday it would issue 492,805 new shares, equivalent to 10 percent of existing share capital, in an accelerated bookbuilding to raise funds to further finance growth.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The software maker reported a first-quarter operating profit above expectations as its cost cutting measures started to pay off.

The group also said on Tuesday that it will cancel 7,943,945 treasury shares, equivalent to 9.14 percent of the share capital.

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The laboratory equipment supplier reported a 10 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit and said it was eyeing possible acquisitions.

GRENKELEASING

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The group reported a 27 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 18.4 million euros.

SGL

Indicated 2 percent higher

The carbon specialist posted a narrower net loss for the first quarter, helped by cost cutting efforts and higher sales of carbon fibres used in light-weight car components.

STROEER MEDIA

Indicated 3.9 percent higher

Capital Markets Day due.

The group reported first-quarter operational EBITDA of 26 million euros on sales of 162 million euros. It raised its full year guidance and now expects organic revenue growth in the mid to upper single-digit percentage range and an operational EBITDA of at least 180 million euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

LUFTHANSA - no dividend proposed

DEUTZ - 0.07 eur/shr dividend proposed

RATIONAL - 6.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

ENBW - 0.69 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK - Berenberg cuts the stock to "sell" from "hold", lowers its price target to 25 from 26 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei closed for Showa Day.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German preliminary inflation data for April due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen -0.1 pct m/m, +0.4 pct y/y; HICP seen -0.1 pct m/m, +0.2 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan)