FRANKFURT, June 25 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

BAYER

The German drugmaker plans to list its plastics division as early as October to take advantage of current rich stock market valuations, according to sources familiar with the deal.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would discuss the safety and effectiveness of Bayer AG's contraceptive device, Essure, in a public panel meeting after receiving more than 5000 complaints, including those of deaths and pregnancies.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Global Transaction banking is likely to evolve into the second-largest driver of profits, behind investment banking, for the German lender, executive Werner Steinmueller told German daily Handelsblatt.

DAIMLER

Daimler Trucks' full order books in the United States and western Europe are helping to more than offset weak markets in Asia and Latin America.

SALZGITTER

CEO Joerg Fuhrmann sees no quick end to the crisis in the Steel industry. "The disparity between supply and demand in Europe - the origins of the crisis - has not significantly changed," he told German daily Handelsblatt. "The crisis will continue for a couple more years, even in the best case."

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BAUER - 0.15 eur/share dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

LEG IMMOBILIEN - 1.96 eur/shr

SIXT - 1.20 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones 1 pct lower, S&P 500 down 0.7 pct pct, Nasdaq down 0.7 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei 0.25 pct lower at 0502 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

July GfK consumer sentiment due at 0600 GMT. Seen stable at 10.2.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Edward Taylor)