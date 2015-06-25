By Edward Taylor
| FRANKFURT, June 25
FRANKFURT, June 25 The following are some of the
factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
BAYER
The German drugmaker plans to list its plastics division as
early as October to take advantage of current rich stock market
valuations, according to sources familiar with the deal.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would discuss
the safety and effectiveness of Bayer AG's contraceptive device,
Essure, in a public panel meeting after receiving more than 5000
complaints, including those of deaths and pregnancies.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Global Transaction banking is likely to evolve into the
second-largest driver of profits, behind investment banking, for
the German lender, executive Werner Steinmueller told German
daily Handelsblatt.
DAIMLER
Daimler Trucks' full order books in the United States and
western Europe are helping to more than offset weak markets in
Asia and Latin America.
SALZGITTER
CEO Joerg Fuhrmann sees no quick end to the crisis in the
Steel industry. "The disparity between supply and demand in
Europe - the origins of the crisis - has not significantly
changed," he told German daily Handelsblatt. "The crisis will
continue for a couple more years, even in the best case."
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BAUER - 0.15 eur/share dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
LEG IMMOBILIEN - 1.96 eur/shr
SIXT - 1.20 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones 1 pct lower, S&P 500 down 0.7 pct
pct, Nasdaq down 0.7 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei 0.25 pct lower at 0502 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
July GfK consumer sentiment due at 0600 GMT. Seen stable at
10.2.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Edward Taylor)