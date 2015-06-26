(Corrects day to Friday)
FRANKFURT, June 26 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open down 0.5 on Friday, according to premarket
data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0603 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
GREECE:
Greece failed again to clinch a deal with its international
creditors on Thursday, setting up a last-ditch effort on
Saturday to avert a default next week or start preparing to
protect the euro zone from financial market turmoil.
K+S
Indicated up 31.8 pct
The company said it was assessing options after Potash
Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc proposed to acquire all
its shares. A source told Reuters that K+S was likely to reject
the offer, which would value the company at slightly more than
40 euros per share.
METRO
Indicated up 0.1 pct
Erich Kellerhals, the minority owner and founder of
Media-Saturn Holding GmbH, repeated he wanted to buy back
Europe's biggest electronics chain from German retailer Metro AG
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.
ADIDAS
Indicated down 0.2 pct
Adidas rival Nike Inc, the world's largest footwear
maker, reported a better-than-expected profit for the eighth
quarter in a row as it sold more high-margin shoes and apparel
at higher prices, and posted a surprise rise in growth of
"futures orders".
INFINEON, DIALOG
Infineon indicated down 0.5 pct
Dialog indicated down 0.4 pct
U.S. chipmaker Micron said it expects a further
decline in prices of chips used in personal computers, and
forecast revenue for the current quarter well below market
estimates.
HORNBACH HOLDING
Indicated down 0.5 pct
Hornbach Holding said Q1 EBIT fell 13 percent to 77 million
euros ($86 million) but it continued to aim for full-year
consolidated EBIT at around the same level as in 2014/15.
EX-DIVIDEND
BAUER - 0.15 eur/share
TLG IMMOBILIEN - 0.25 eur/share
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 0.4 pct, S&P 500 down 0.3 pct,
Nasdaq down 0.2 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei down 0.3 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
May import prices fell 0.2 pct m/m and fell 0.8 pct y/y,
compared with 0.6 pct rise m/m and 0.6 pct drop y/y in April.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.8941 euros)
