The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE

One day after Greece became the first developed economy to default on a loan with the International Monetary Fund, the head of the international lender on Wednesday suggested Greece should move to reform its economy before its European creditors give it a break on its debt.

CARS

BMW indicated 0.4 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher

VW indicated 0.4 percent higher

The German auto-industry association VDA publishes 6-month car sales.

BMW's US core brand sales up 6.5 percent in June.

VW's US core brand sales were up 5.6 percent in June.

U.S. June sales for the Mercedes-Bend brand were up 5.8 percent

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Deutsche Post's plan to set up new parcel divisions to lower costs is "non-negotiable", the chief executive of the postal and logistics group said in a newspaper interview.

Germany's competition authority is on the brink of formally warning former state monopoly Deutsche Post for abusing its dominant market position in deals with big corporate clients, the Frankfurter Allgemeine daily reported on Wednesday.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The technology group is undertaking efforts to win orders for the expansion of Thailand's rail network. "We are very interested in the project," Jochen Eickholt, Chief Executive Officer of the Siemens Mobility Division, told Handelsblatt.

Siemens and Deutsche Bank belong to a consortium of enterprises that aims to get orders for the planning and building of high speed train connections in India, Handelsblatt also reported.

Separately the group said it will start an energy project to convert wind power into hydrogen for re-use as a general fuel or in natural gas pipelines.

UTILITIES

RWE indicated 2.1 percent higher

E.ON indicated 0.8 percent higher

The German government decided on Thursday to order the shutdown of several coal-fired plants in order to reach its ambitious climate goals by 2020, government sources told Reuters.

Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday the leaders of Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition agreed in overnight talks that taxpayers should not end up paying for provisions for the costs of the country's nuclear phaseout.

E.ON sees digital partnerships as important and "companies like Google" could be imaginable as partners, board member Bernhard Reuters told Handelsblatt.

GRENKELEASING

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The group said the volume of new business amounted to 637.7 million euros in the first half of 2015.

EnBW

The creditors of insolvent wind park operator Prokon will vote on whether to agree to a 550 million euro takeover bid from utility EnBW or to restructure the group on their own.

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN

The car parts maker aims to reach sales of more than 70 billion euros by 2025, its chief executive told Handelsblatt.

ELUMEO

Jewellery seller Elumeo said that its planned stock market listing will most likely take place as planned on July 3.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DIC Asset - 0.35 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEW

Axel Springer - HSBC raises to "Buy" from "Hold"

