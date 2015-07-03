FRANKFURT, July 3 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0610 GMT.
K+S
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said on Friday it was
confident that concerns of K+S about its offer can be addressed
through discussion.
K+S on Thursday rejected Potash Corp's 7.9 billion-euro
($8.8 billion) takeover bid, saying it was too low and that the
Canadian suitor could be planning to dismantle the company,
putting jobs at risk.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Investors pulled $3 billion in assets from Pacific
Investment Management Co's flagship fund in June, compared with
$2.7 billion the previous month, in another sign Pimco is
stabilising since last fall's departure of star manager Bill
Gross. The Pimco Total Return Fund had cash
withdrawals of $5.6 billion in April and $7.3 billion in March,
according to the Newport Beach, California-based
firm.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Fifteen of the world's largest banks including Deutsche are
under investigation for rigging the Brazilian currency, the
country's antitrust watchdog said on Thursday.
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Start of proceedings against Suedzucker after sweets maker
Vivil filed a suit seeking 1.3 million euros in damages in a
civil suit. Suedzucker was in February 2014 fined almost 200
million euros by Germany's antitrust authorities for colluding
with unlisted rivals Nordzucker and Pfeifer &
Langen.
ELUMEO
Jewellery distributor's shares to be listed on Frankfurt
stock exchange. Offer price was fixed at 25 euros per
share.
EX-DIVIDEND
DIC Asset - dividend 0.35 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones minus 0.2 pct, S&P 500 unchanged,
Nasdaq minus 0.1 pct.
Nikkei plus 0.1 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German June Markit PMIs due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen
at 54.2 points.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
