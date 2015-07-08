FRANKFURT, July 8 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0640 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
INSURERS
Allianz indicated 0.5 percent higher
Munich Re indicated 0.4 percent higher
Hannover Re indicated 0.2 percent higher
German insurers on Tuesday welcomed moves by the EU
insurance watchdog to lower hurdles on infrastructure
investments but said stronger action was needed to smooth the
financing of projects such as roads, pipelines and wind farms.
LPKF
Indicated 12.8 pct lower
The German maker of laser-based production equipment cut its
sales forecast for the year, saying it might not turn a profit
because orders from antenna manufacturers are significantly
lower than expected.
BANKS
Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd said
on Wednesday it has offered to buy unlisted German bank Hauck &
Aufhaeuser Privatbankiers KGaA (H&A) for up to 210 million euros
($231.17 million), aiming to boost its services in Europe.
German property and public investment lender Deutsche
Pfandbriefbank (PBB) said it still aimed to float its
shares on the stock exchange, undeterred by market turmoil,
setting the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) at
between 10.75 euros and 12.75 euros.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
HORNBACH HOLDING - 0.60 eur/shr dividend at
Hornbach Baumarkt AG proposed, 0.77 eur/ord shr and 0.80
eur/pref shr proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones plus 0.5 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.6 pct,
Nasdaq plus 0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei minus 3.1 pct at Wednesday's
close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Ludwig Burger)