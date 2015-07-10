FRANKFURT, July 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE

The Greek government sent a package of reform proposals to its euro zone creditors on Thursday in a race to win new funds to avert bankruptcy and will seek a parliamentary vote on Friday to endorse immediate actions.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 2.6 percent higher

Daimler indicated 2.7 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 2.5 percent higher

Brazil's government is preparing measures to increase vehicle exports, part of a plan to bolster its faltering automobile industry, the country's most important manufacturer, the head of the country's automakers association said on Thursday.

Separately, Volkswagen told employees on Thursday that new VW brand chief Herbert Diess had been lured by Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, a political gesture designed to gloss over any signs of rivalry between the two executives as VW seeks to move on from a damaging leadership crisis.

Also, Bloomberg reported that Volkswagen was offering its China car dealers $161 million as demand slows.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

T-Mobile US Inc said on Thursday that aggressive pricing helped boost its net customer additions in the second quarter by 41 percent over a year ago to 2.1 million, and also offered free calls to and from Mexico and Canada.

Separately, Greece's reforms proposal showed that the country planned to transfer its remaining shares in Greek telecoms company OTE to its privatisation agency.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The reinsurer is considering calling off its planned 90 million-euro takeover of Greece's ATE Insurance if political developments in Greece deteriorate, the company said on Thursday.

SAP

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday upheld the cancellation of a software patent owned by Versata Inc that previously led to a $345 million jury verdict against SAP.

SIEMENS

Indicated 2 percent higher

The industrial company has not seen an easing in pricing pressures in the gas-fired turbine market, the head of the company's energy business said on Thursday.

FRAPORT

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The company reported June traffic figures showing passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport rose 2.8 percent, while freight volumes fell 2.5 percent.

Separately, according to Greece's reforms proposal there are plans to facilitate the completion of tenders for the privatisations of regional airports, among others.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 9.4 percent higher

The solar company said on Thursday it has raised its 2015 sales and profit guidance.

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 3.4 percent higher

The Internet service provider said on Friday it may float its business offering web-hosting and other online services to corporate customers to fund an acquisition drive.

EX-DIVIDEND

FIELMANN - dividend 1.60 eur/shr

HORNBACH HOLDING - dividend 0.77 eur/ord shr and 0.80 eur/pref shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - JP Morgan resumes coverage with "neutral", price target 24 euros

HUGO BOSS - Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal weight"

LEG IMMOBILIEN - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -0.4 at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June wholesale prices -0.2 pct m/m, -0.5 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

