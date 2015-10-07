FRANKFURT Oct 7 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said in an interview with a
German newspaper that the company would launch a recall for cars
affected by its diesel emissions crisis in January and complete
the fix by the end of next year.
Separately, Wednesday is the deadline for Volkswagen to tell
German authorities what its plan for refitting diesel cars is.
Also, sources have said Volkswagen's supervisory board will
meet on Wednesday to appoint CFO Hans Dieter Poetsch as Chairman
of the 20-member panel and discuss the latest findings of VW's
internal investigation.
BASF
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Oil and gas unit Wintershall does not expect oil
prices to rise above $100 a barrel in the coming years, its
chief executive Mario Mehren told the German edition of Russia
Beyond the Headlines. "We currently expect an oil price between
$60 and $70 a barrel," he said.
E.ON
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne fund has
emerged as the frontrunner for the acquisition of E.ON's
Norwegian North Sea assets, three industry and banking sources
said on Tuesday.
AIRBUS
No indication available
Airbus on Tuesday called off talks with Bombardier
over propping up the troubled CSeries jet, leaving the
Canadian plane maker facing dwindling options to keep alive its
dream of competing in the aerospace big league.
KLOECKNER & CO
Indicated 10 percent lower
The German steel distributor said on Tuesday it would not
meet its third-quarter target, citing poor market conditions due
to prices falling further and weak demand for steel and metal
products.
ALSTRIA OFFICE, DO DEUTSCHE OFFICE
Alstria Office indicated 0.3 percent higher
No indication available for DO Deutsche Office
Alstria Office due to publish final acceptance rate in
takeover offer for DO Deutsche Office.
Separately, Deutsche Boerse said it was adjusting the free
float of DO Deutsche Office to 29 percent from 39.46 percent,
effective Oct. 9.
CHORUS CLEAN ENERGY
No indication available
Market debut due in Frankfurt.
RENEWABLE ENERGY
The German renewable energy association expects the green
energy surcharge to rise to a record 6.39 cents in 2016, from
6.17 cents this year, Handelsblatt daily reported.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
K+S - HSBC raises the stock to "buy" from "hold"
RWE - Investec raises to "hold" from "sell", cuts
target price to 11 euros from 19 euros
THYSSENKRUPP - Credit Suisse raises to
"outperform" from "neutral", cuts target price to 24 euros from
26 euros
VOLKSWAGEN - Berenberg reinstates with "buy",
price target 150 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq
-0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.8 pct at Wednesday's close, Chinese
markets closed.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German industrial output fell in August at its fastest pace
in a year, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Wednesday,
suggesting that the economy may be losing momentum in the third
quarter.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
