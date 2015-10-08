BRIEF-STI India March-qtr loss narrows
FRANKFURT Oct 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 5.1 percent lower
Deutsche Bank is bracing for a record pretax loss of 6 billion euros ($6.7 billion) in the third quarter, taking massive writedowns at its investment banking unit as well as on Postbank and the stake it owns in China's Hua Xia Bank, it said late on Wednesday.
BANKS
Commerzbank indicated 0.6 percent lower
Aareal Bank indicated 0.2 percent lower
Moody's changed the outlook on Germany's banking system to "Stable", saying the lenders significantly reduced exposure to volatile asset classes.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The group has withdrawn its U.S. certification application for some model year 2016 vehicles over a software feature that should have been disclosed to regulators as an auxiliary emissions control device, the company's U.S. chief said on Wednesday.
In written testimony submitted to a House oversight panel a day ahead of a Thursday hearing, Volkswagen America chief Michael Horn said the software requires approval from U.S. and California regulators as part of the process that certifies vehicles for sale in the United States.
Germany's transport minister said on Wednesday authorities were examining whether to make additional demands of Volkswagen after it submitted its plans to fix the diesel engines that are at the centre of an emissions rigging scandal.
VW should pay for potential tax liabilities that may be incurred as a result of the emissions tests manipulation, North Rhine-Westphalian Finance Minister Norbert Walter-Borjans said in a letter to Federal Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schaeuble according to Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
Sueddeutsche Zeitung also reported on Thursday that the software built into VW's diesel cars in Europe was switched on.
INSURERS
Munich Re indicated 0.3 percent higher
Talanx indicated 0.4 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
Allianz indicated 0.4 percent lower
Germany plans to no longer put legal limits on the interest rates that life insurance firms guarantee their customers for the duration of their policy as the financial stability tool will be replaced by new European risk capital rules.
GERRESHEIMER
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The group posted a 9.5 percent increase in its third-quarter adjusted EBITDA to 68 million euros on sales of 344 million euros.
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The sugar refiner posted a first-half net profit of 85 million euros. The group said already last month its first-half operating profit fell 9 percent to 134 million euros but raised its full-year guidance.
IPO
Car parts maker Schaeffler narrowed the price guidance for its initial public offering to 12.50-13 euros a share from 12-14 euros previously, two people familiar with the process said.
ANALYSTS' VIEW
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA - RBC raises to "sector perform" from "underperform", raises price target to 14.75 eur from 12 eur
WINCOR NIXDORF - UBS raises to "buy" from "neutral", raises target price to 45 eur
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -1 pct at Thursday's close, Shanghai Composite +3.3 pct at 0637 GMT
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German August trade balance at 19.6 bln euros, with exports -5.2 pct and imports -3.1 pct m/m seasonally adjusted.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Kirsti Knolle)
