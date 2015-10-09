FRANKFURT Oct 9 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.3 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Billionaire bond investor Bill Gross sued his former
employer Pacific Investment Management Co and its parent Allianz
for $200 million, saying a greedy "cabal" of executives drove
him out of the bond fund giant he helped found because they
wanted his huge bonus for themselves.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
JP Morgan is one of several banks in talks to buy a
credit default swap portfolio from Deutsche Bank valued at more
than $250 billion, Business Insider reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Separately, a former senior trader at Deutsche Bank pleaded
guilty on Thursday to engaging in a scheme to manipulate Libor,
the benchmark interest rate at the center of global
investigations involving various banks, the U.S. Justice
Department said.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
September traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
German Chancellor Angela Merkel promoted Germany's
submarines during her visit to India and there is a good chance
that ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems could win a deal, Focus
magazine reported, citing government sources.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
Volkswagen's U.S. chief executive told lawmakers on Thursday
that cheating on emissions with the use of software in diesel
cars was not a corporate decision, but something that
"individuals did."
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said VW is expected
next week to provide U.S. and California regulators with a
preliminary attempt at a software fix for the defeat devices it
installed in 2012-2014 Passats.
Separately, the Australian unit of VW said it will conduct a
voluntary recall of vehicles fitted with devices designed to
mask the level of emissions, as it increased the estimated
number of affected cars to nearly 100,000.
Also, Sueddeutsche Zeitung, NDR and WDR jointly reported
that VW would create a management post overseeing legal matters
and compliance.
AIXTRON
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The microchip equipment maker aims to continue its push to
diversify beyond chips for light-emitting diodes (LED) to return
to profit and eyes a gross margin of 30-35 percent, its Chief
Executive Martin Goetzeler told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Investors day.
SCHAEFFLER
No indication available
Shares are to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange.
The car parts maker set the issue price for its initial public
offering (IPO) at 12.50 euros per share on Thursday.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF OCT. 13
SDAX
IN: ADO PROPERTIES
OUT: DO DEUTSCHE OFFICE
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +1.6 pct at Friday's close. Shanghai stocks
+1 pct at 0612 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
