The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher/lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

UTILITIES

E.ON indicated 7 percent higher

RWE indicated 9 percent higher

No indication available for EnBW

Operators of German nuclear power plants have set aside enough funds to pay for decommissioning the country's reactors, the Economy Ministry said on Saturday, even though stress tests showed the potential cost could far exceed their provisions.

Separately, Sky News reported that the British government will hold talks with German officials this week in an attempt to unblock the 10 billion pound privatisation of Urenco.

BASF

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The chiefs of BASF and Gazprom are due to speak at a news conference on the 25th anniversary of their cooperation.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Commerzbank is considering offering wealth management services on the Internet, either by acquiring an IT solution or through cooperation with a financial services start-up, Commerzbank wealth management chief Michael Kohl said, according to Euro am Sonntag.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Roman Zitzelsberger is to replace Joerg Hofmann, the incoming chief of German union IG Metall, on Daimler's supervisory board as Hofmann is to succeed Berthold Huber on Volkswagen's supervisory board, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Bank is considering the sale of Abbey Life, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the discussions, adding the sale could fetch as much as 3 billion pounds ($4.60 billion).

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Chief Executive Frank Appel defended plans to raise letter mail prices again but said "consumers certainly do not need to expect price increases every year in the future", according to Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

K+S

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The upper end of K+S's profit forecast range has become "very ambitious", Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung quoted its Chief Executive Norbert Steiner as saying.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Lufthansa will launch its premium economy service into the Middle East later this month, it said on Sunday, aiming to go head-to-head on quality with Gulf-based rivals.

Separately, Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told daily Tagesspiegel he was in talks to offer feeder flights for Lufthansa.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Former chief Martin Winterkorn will step down from all his remaining posts within the group, including supervisory board jobs at Audi, VW's trucks unit and Porsche, Sueddeutsche Zeitung, NDR and WDR reported on Monday.

Separately, the European Investment Bank (EIB) will examine whether Volkswagen used any EU loans to cheat on emissions tests for diesel vehicles and could demand money back, EIB chief Werner Hoyer told a German newspaper.

China's quality watchdog said on Monday it was "highly concerned" about the mechanism in Volkswagen diesel cars designed to trick emissions tests and would take appropriate follow-up measures.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Passenger volume at Frankfurt airport slipped by 1.2 percent in September due to a strike by pilots at Lufthansa, airport operator Fraport said.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The broadcaster said it was buying Swedish online travel agency Etraveli Holding AB from private equity firm Segulah IV LP in a deal valued at around 235 million euros.

SAF HOLLAND

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The company expects acquisitions and partnerships to contribute 250 million euros ($283.93 million) toward its goal of raising annual sales to 1.5 billion euros by 2020, finance chief Wilfried Trepels told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday.

TUI

No indication available

TUI chief Friedrich Joussen made cautious comments about the group's plans to place part of its stake in Hapag-Lloyd in the container shipper's IPO. "Where applicable, we will contribute part of our holding, depending on investor demand the market environment," weekly Euro am Sonntag quoted him as saying.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BEIERSDORF - Canaccord Genuity raises to "buy" from "sell", lifts target price to 90 euros from 65 euros.

RWE - SocGen raises to "buy" from "hold", lifts target price to 14 euros from 10 euros.

GEA GROUP - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold", lifts price target to 43 euros from 42 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Friday's close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +3.5 pct.

HAPAG-LLOYD

The container shipping group is sticking with plans to float, its chief executive said, despite other German companies curbing their listing ambitions due to uncertain markets and the impact of the Volkswagen emissions scandal.

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING

The real estate investment manager said it planned to raise about 100 million euros in an initial public offering (IPO) and listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

($1 = 0.8805 euros) ($1 = 0.6524 pounds) ($1 = 0.6523 pounds)