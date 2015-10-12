BERLIN/FRANKFURT Oct 12 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher/lower on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0608 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
UTILITIES
E.ON indicated 7 percent higher
RWE indicated 9 percent higher
No indication available for EnBW
Operators of German nuclear power plants have set aside
enough funds to pay for decommissioning the country's reactors,
the Economy Ministry said on Saturday, even though stress tests
showed the potential cost could far exceed their provisions.
Separately, Sky News reported that the British government
will hold talks with German officials this week in an attempt to
unblock the 10 billion pound privatisation of Urenco.
BASF
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The chiefs of BASF and Gazprom are due to speak at
a news conference on the 25th anniversary of their cooperation.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Commerzbank is considering offering wealth management
services on the Internet, either by acquiring an IT solution or
through cooperation with a financial services start-up,
Commerzbank wealth management chief Michael Kohl said, according
to Euro am Sonntag.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Roman Zitzelsberger is to replace Joerg Hofmann, the
incoming chief of German union IG Metall, on Daimler's
supervisory board as Hofmann is to succeed Berthold Huber on
Volkswagen's supervisory board, Frankfurter
Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Deutsche Bank is considering the sale of Abbey Life,
Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the discussions,
adding the sale could fetch as much as 3 billion pounds ($4.60
billion).
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Chief Executive Frank Appel defended plans to raise letter
mail prices again but said "consumers certainly do not need to
expect price increases every year in the future", according to
Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
K+S
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The upper end of K+S's profit forecast range has become
"very ambitious", Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung quoted
its Chief Executive Norbert Steiner as saying.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Lufthansa will launch its premium economy service into the
Middle East later this month, it said on Sunday, aiming to go
head-to-head on quality with Gulf-based rivals.
Separately, Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary
told daily Tagesspiegel he was in talks to offer feeder flights
for Lufthansa.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Former chief Martin Winterkorn will step down from all his
remaining posts within the group, including supervisory board
jobs at Audi, VW's trucks unit and Porsche, Sueddeutsche
Zeitung, NDR and WDR reported on Monday.
Separately, the European Investment Bank (EIB) will examine
whether Volkswagen used any EU loans to cheat on emissions tests
for diesel vehicles and could demand money back, EIB chief
Werner Hoyer told a German newspaper.
China's quality watchdog said on Monday it was "highly
concerned" about the mechanism in Volkswagen diesel cars
designed to trick emissions tests and would take appropriate
follow-up measures.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Passenger volume at Frankfurt airport slipped by 1.2 percent
in September due to a strike by pilots at Lufthansa, airport
operator Fraport said.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The broadcaster said it was buying Swedish online travel
agency Etraveli Holding AB from private equity firm Segulah IV
LP in a deal valued at around 235 million euros.
SAF HOLLAND
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The company expects acquisitions and partnerships to
contribute 250 million euros ($283.93 million) toward its goal
of raising annual sales to 1.5 billion euros by 2020, finance
chief Wilfried Trepels told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview
published on Saturday.
TUI
No indication available
TUI chief Friedrich Joussen made cautious comments
about the group's plans to place part of its stake in
Hapag-Lloyd in the container shipper's IPO. "Where applicable,
we will contribute part of our holding, depending on investor
demand the market environment," weekly Euro am Sonntag quoted
him as saying.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BEIERSDORF - Canaccord Genuity raises to "buy"
from "sell", lifts target price to 90 euros from 65 euros.
RWE - SocGen raises to "buy" from "hold", lifts
target price to 14 euros from 10 euros.
GEA GROUP - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold",
lifts price target to 43 euros from 42 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at Friday's close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +3.5 pct.
Time: 6.15 GMT.
HAPAG-LLOYD
The container shipping group is sticking with plans to
float, its chief executive said, despite other German companies
curbing their listing ambitions due to uncertain markets and the
impact of the Volkswagen emissions scandal.
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING
The real estate investment manager said it planned to raise
about 100 million euros in an initial public offering (IPO) and
listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
($1 = 0.8805 euros)
($1 = 0.6524 pounds)
($1 = 0.6523 pounds)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)