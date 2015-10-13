FRANKFURT Oct 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SAP

Indicated 4.5 percent higher

Europe's biggest software maker, on Tuesday reported a 19 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, excluding special items due to growth in its mature markets.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Three consortia, including one involving Deutsche Bank, have submitted bids to buy 13 billion pounds ($19.9 billion) of former Northern Rock loans being sold by the British government, several people familiar with the matter said.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Ryanair could help Lufthansa solve its problems with labour unions, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary told German daily Handelsblatt. Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr "just needs to threaten to outsource feeder traffic to Ryanair," he said.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated unchanged

The company will announce this week that it will promote its deputy chief executive, Stefan Oschmann, to the top job next year to replace Karl-Ludwig Kley, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Volkswagen wants to extract 3 billion euros ($3.41 billion) in price cuts from its suppliers to help mitigate the costs of an emissions scandal that has rocked the company, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

Volkswagen first sold cars in Britain equipped with software that could cheat emissions tests in 2008, its UK boss said on Monday, but he shed little light on the root cause of the scandal.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 3.8 percent lower

Morgan Stanley is offering 7 million Hochtief shares on behalf of Qatar Investment Authority with guidance of 76.50 euros to the market close of 81.78 euros. At the top of the range, that would total 572.5 million euros.

LEONI

Indicated 16 percent lower

The German automotive wiring systems maker Leoni said on Monday that it would not reach a 2015 earnings target and lowered its 2016 outlook, citing the weaker performance of its wiring systems division.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF OCT. 13

SDAX

IN: ADO PROPERTIES

OUT: DO DEUTSCHE OFFICE

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ALLIANZ - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "underweight", raises target price to 175 euros from 145 euros

LEONI - JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from "overweight", cuts price target to 50 euros from 68 euros

DRILLISCH - Goldman Sachs cuts to "neutral" from "buy", removes from Pan-Europe Buy List

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -1.1 pct at Tuesday's close. Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct at 0619 GMT.

IPO

Steilmann set the price range for its initial public offering at 3.50-5.00 euros, which means the share sale will raise up to 98 million euros. The stock is due to start trading on Oct. 27.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German EU-harmonised inflation confirmed at -0.2 pct y/y in September.

Also, German September wholesale prices -0.6 pct m/m, -1.8 pct y/y.

ZEW index for October due at 0900 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at 6.0 vs 12.1, Current conditions see at 64.9 vs 67.5.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

($1 = 0.6528 pounds)