FRANKFURT Oct 13 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
SAP
Indicated 4.5 percent higher
Europe's biggest software maker, on Tuesday reported a 19
percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, excluding
special items due to growth in its mature markets.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Three consortia, including one involving Deutsche Bank, have
submitted bids to buy 13 billion pounds ($19.9 billion) of
former Northern Rock loans being sold by the British government,
several people familiar with the matter said.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Ryanair could help Lufthansa solve its problems with
labour unions, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary told German daily
Handelsblatt. Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr "just needs to
threaten to outsource feeder traffic to Ryanair," he said.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated unchanged
The company will announce this week that it will promote its
deputy chief executive, Stefan Oschmann, to the top job next
year to replace Karl-Ludwig Kley, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
reported.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Volkswagen wants to extract 3 billion euros ($3.41 billion)
in price cuts from its suppliers to help mitigate the costs of
an emissions scandal that has rocked the company, German
newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday.
Volkswagen first sold cars in Britain equipped with software
that could cheat emissions tests in 2008, its UK boss said on
Monday, but he shed little light on the root cause of the
scandal.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 3.8 percent lower
Morgan Stanley is offering 7 million Hochtief shares on
behalf of Qatar Investment Authority with guidance of 76.50
euros to the market close of 81.78 euros. At the top of the
range, that would total 572.5 million euros.
LEONI
Indicated 16 percent lower
The German automotive wiring systems maker Leoni said on
Monday that it would not reach a 2015 earnings target and
lowered its 2016 outlook, citing the weaker performance of its
wiring systems division.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF OCT. 13
SDAX
IN: ADO PROPERTIES
OUT: DO DEUTSCHE OFFICE
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ALLIANZ - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from
"underweight", raises target price to 175 euros from 145 euros
LEONI - JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from
"overweight", cuts price target to 50 euros from 68 euros
DRILLISCH - Goldman Sachs cuts to "neutral" from
"buy", removes from Pan-Europe Buy List
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -1.1 pct at Tuesday's close. Shanghai stocks
-0.2 pct at 0619 GMT.
IPO
Steilmann set the price range for its initial public
offering at 3.50-5.00 euros, which means the share sale will
raise up to 98 million euros. The stock is due to start trading
on Oct. 27.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German EU-harmonised inflation confirmed at -0.2 pct y/y in
September.
Also, German September wholesale prices -0.6 pct m/m, -1.8
pct y/y.
ZEW index for October due at 0900 GMT. Economic Sentiment
seen at 6.0 vs 12.1, Current conditions see at 64.9 vs 67.5.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.6528 pounds)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)