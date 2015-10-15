FRANKFURT Oct 15 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The German vehicle authority KBA wants to force Volkswagen
to recall all cars that were involved in the diesel emission
scandal, German newspaper Bild reported on Thursday, not citing
any sources.
Separately, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which probes
companies accused of deceptive advertising, has joined the
Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency in
investigating VW, which is accused of lying about emissions from
diesel cars.
In addition, the French government plans to reduce a tax
break on diesel fuel to encourage drivers to opt for
less-polluting petrol vehicles, the prime minister's office said
on Wednesday.
VW's new chief executive will also brief top managers at a
closed-door conference in Leipzig on investigations of the
diesel-emissions scandal, plans to refit affected cars and
possible spending cuts.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The lender has agreed with Cologne prosecutors to pay 17
million euros ($19.52 million) of fines for tax evasion,
Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Wednesday.
INFINEON
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
Fairchild Semiconductor has hired Goldman Sachs
Group Inc to find a buyer and is in talks with companies
including ON Semiconductor Corp and Infineon, Bloomberg
reported on Wednesday.
AIRBUS GROUP
No indication
The planemaker's defense chief expects more Eurofighter
orders in coming years.
BILFINGER
Indicated 2.8 percent higher
The German engineering services firm said on Thursday it had
identified areas with an output volume of about 1 billion euros,
which in future will no longer be part of its core business.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The German broadcaster on Thursday raised its 2018 outlook
for sales and core profit, citing faster-than-expected growth.
ZALANDO
Indicated 4.7 percent lower
The online fashion retailer has lowered its 2015 profit
guidance on higher marketing costs after raising its sales
forecast.
KWS SAAT
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Annual press conference.
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The company has appointed Karim Bohn as its new finance
chief.
WACKER NEUSON
Indicated 12.1 percent lower
The company lowered its sales outlook and profit margin
guidance.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq
-0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.8 pct.
Time: 0630 GMT.
HAPAG-LLOYD
The container shipping group trimmed its initial public
offering amid wobbly markets on Wednesday, saying it now
expected to raise about $300 million from the sale of shares to
investors.
