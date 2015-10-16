BRIEF-Wittchen April revenue up 25 pct YoY
* April revenue 11.5 million zlotys ($3.0 million), up 25 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8279 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT Oct 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.4 pct higher
Daimler indicated 1 pct higher
Strong demand for German cars helped lift European sales in September, industry data showed on Friday, contributing to the 25th consecutive month of growth in the European Union.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.7 pct higher
Board member Stephan Leithner will leave the bank, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, with one saying he would move to private equity firm EQT Partners.
Separately, Bloomberg reported Raymond James Financial Inc was in talks to buy the U.S. private-client brokerage arm of Deutsche Bank.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.8 pct higher
The U.S. attorney's office in Detroit and the Justice Department's fraud section joined a federal probe of Volkswagen AG over emissions-test cheating, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
VONOVIA, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
No indication available for Vonovia
Deutsche Wohnen indicated pct 0.3 higher
Influential shareholder adviser Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. Thursday withdrew its support for Deutsche Wohnen's offer for smaller rival LEG Immobilien AG, recommending investors instead accept a $16 billion offer from Vonovia, Dow Jones reported, citing an ISS statement.
HUGO BOSS
Indicated 8.3 pct lower
The fashion house cut its 2015 sales and profit outlook on Thursday as a slowdown in China and more hesitant tourist shoppers in the United States hurt its third-quarter results.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HAMBURGER HAFEN - Citigroup cuts to "neutral"
HAPAG-LLOYD
The shipper will use IPO proceeds to invest in up to six new ships, daily Handelsblatt reports, citing CEO Rolf Habben.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.5 pct, Nasdaq +1.8 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct at Friday's close, Shanghai stocks +1.3 pct at 0608 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)
* April revenue 11.5 million zlotys ($3.0 million), up 25 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8279 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 5 The French government has cut its assessment of the risk of bird flu in the country to the lowest level after stemming a disease that had swept through the southwestern duck-breeding region for the second winter in a row.