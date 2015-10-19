FRANKFURT Oct 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CHINA

China's economic growth dipped below 7 percent for the first time since the global financial crisis in the third quarter, hurt partly by cooling investment, raising pressure on Beijing to further cut interest rates and take other measures to stoke activity. The world's second-largest economy grew 6.9 percent between July and September from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday, slightly better than forecasts of a 6.8 percent rise but down from 7 percent in the previous three months.

WINCOR NIXDORF

Indicated up 21.5 percent

U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold has agreed to buy Germany's Wincor Nixdorf for 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion), the companies said on Saturday. Diebold is offering 52.50 euros per share in cash and stock.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated up 2.9 percent

The lender is splitting its investment bank into two separate units and is removing three of its eight top executives as part of a broad strategic overhaul.

The bank will pay $120 million as part of a settlement resolving investor claims that several banks conspired to fix prices and limit competition in the market for credit default swaps.

Bafin will finish its report on Deutsche Bank's manipulations of Libor interest rates in the foreseeable future, president Felix Hufeld told Boersen-Zeitung.

Deutsche Bank could list Postbank as early as spring 2016, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing supervisory board sources.

METRO

Indicated up 2.5 percent

Retailer Metro AG said it was optimistic for the Christmas trading period after like-for-like sales rose 1.3 percent in the final quarter of its fiscal year, powered by strong growth at its consumer electronics business.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated up 1.0 percent

The property group currently does not view itself as a big consolidator of the German real estate industry, CFO Martin Thiel told Euro am Sonntag. The refugee crisis is opening up opportunities for the company, and several hundred flats will be let to refugees until year-end, he added.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated up 0.6 percent

The car maker is considering a reduction in temporary workers as part of its efforts to offset the cost of the emissions scandal, the works council said on Saturday.

Porsche SE has picked Hans Dieter Poetsch to succeed Winterkorn as CEO.

Volkswagen made several versions of its "defeat device" software to rig diesel emissions tests, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, potentially suggesting a complex deception by the German carmaker.

French police have carried out searches at Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE offices in France, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Sunday.

ADIDAS

Indicated down 0.4 percent

Germany's Football Association (DFB) said on Friday it was investigating a 6.7-million-euro ($7.61-million) payment from the country's 2006 World Cup organising committee to Adidas-sponsored FIFA that may not have been used as intended.

BAYER

Indicated down 0.2 percent

Bayer is interested in acquisitions and partnerships in crop science after the partial disposal of its plastics business increased the German group's firepower, Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told the Financial Times.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Indicated down 0.1 percent

Pfeiffer Vacuum was surprised by rival Busch-Holdling GmbH's increasing its stake to 27.2 percent, Chief Executive Manfred Bender told Boersen-Zeitung's weekend edition. He said he had had a short conversation with Busch representatives afterwards. A Busch spokesman told the newspaper his company still had no current plans to seek control of Pfeiffer Vacuum.

BMW

Indicated flat

The car maker is planning to integrate Apple's CarPlay and Google's Android Auto technology for smartphone usage over car dashboard displays, bowing to customers' demands after earlier rejecting a such move over data security concerns, Automobilwoche reported.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 5.21 GMT.

