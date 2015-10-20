FRANKFURT Oct 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Daimler to present a carbon dioxide-based alternative to coolant 1234yf, developed by Honeywell in partnership with Dupont. Frankfurter Rundschau reports the group is to start making the switch in new Mercedes models next year.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Deutsche Bank erroneously paid $6 billion to a U.S. hedge fund client after a junior trader processed the wrong figure, the Financial Times reported.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom is expected to file an antitrust complaint with European competition authorities against Google Inc , the New York Times reported on Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the discussions.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The latest round of talks between Lufthansa and its cabin crew workers failed, with union UFO rejecting the German airline's latest offers as "missing the point".

SAP

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Europe's biggest software company on Tuesday confirmed its strong third-quarter results and said its newer Internet-based cloud business could top full-year targets in the fourth quarter, the software company's most important period.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The steelmaker is to change its brand presentation and its logo, German daily Rheinische Post reported.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

As the resale value of their diesel cars drops, U.S. Volkswagen owners are stuck, unwilling to sell their polluting vehicles at a loss but lacking information on what fixes may be in store.

JUNGHEINRICH

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The forklift truck maker said it bought a majority stake in NTP Forklifts Australia, without disclosing financial details.

EVOTEC

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The biotech firm said it agrees a collaboration with the Beyond Batten Disease Foundation to develop and use therapies to fight juvenile Batten disease.

JENOPTIK

Indicated unchanged

Day 1 of 2-day Capital Markets Day due.

MANZ

Indicated 7.7 percent higher

The group signed a deal to cooperate with Adidas on automated production technology for sports equipment.

Separately, the company's Chief Executive Dieter Manz called on Germany's automotive industry to set up a big lithium-ion-battery factory in the country to support the electric car sector, according to Handelsblatt daily.

SARTORIUS

Indicated 3.3 percent higher

The lab equipment maker hikes its 2015 guidance as it reports its core profit rose by more than half in the third quarter, with sales up by 33 percent.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

CONTINENTAL - Morgan Stanley starts with "overweight", price target 225 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct at Tuesday's close. Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct at 6.09 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September producer prices -0.4 pct m/m, -2.1 pct y/y. Had been seen -0.1 pct m/m, -1.8 pct y/y.

