BRIEF-Soup Restaurant Group Ltd posts Q1 revenue S$10.5 million, up 0.8 percent
* Qtrly profit attributable S$363,000 versus s$703,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Oct 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Daimler to present a carbon dioxide-based alternative to coolant 1234yf, developed by Honeywell in partnership with Dupont. Frankfurter Rundschau reports the group is to start making the switch in new Mercedes models next year.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Deutsche Bank erroneously paid $6 billion to a U.S. hedge fund client after a junior trader processed the wrong figure, the Financial Times reported.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Deutsche Telekom is expected to file an antitrust complaint with European competition authorities against Google Inc , the New York Times reported on Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the discussions.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
The latest round of talks between Lufthansa and its cabin crew workers failed, with union UFO rejecting the German airline's latest offers as "missing the point".
SAP
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Europe's biggest software company on Tuesday confirmed its strong third-quarter results and said its newer Internet-based cloud business could top full-year targets in the fourth quarter, the software company's most important period.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The steelmaker is to change its brand presentation and its logo, German daily Rheinische Post reported.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
As the resale value of their diesel cars drops, U.S. Volkswagen owners are stuck, unwilling to sell their polluting vehicles at a loss but lacking information on what fixes may be in store.
JUNGHEINRICH
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The forklift truck maker said it bought a majority stake in NTP Forklifts Australia, without disclosing financial details.
EVOTEC
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The biotech firm said it agrees a collaboration with the Beyond Batten Disease Foundation to develop and use therapies to fight juvenile Batten disease.
JENOPTIK
Indicated unchanged
Day 1 of 2-day Capital Markets Day due.
MANZ
Indicated 7.7 percent higher
The group signed a deal to cooperate with Adidas on automated production technology for sports equipment.
Separately, the company's Chief Executive Dieter Manz called on Germany's automotive industry to set up a big lithium-ion-battery factory in the country to support the electric car sector, according to Handelsblatt daily.
SARTORIUS
Indicated 3.3 percent higher
The lab equipment maker hikes its 2015 guidance as it reports its core profit rose by more than half in the third quarter, with sales up by 33 percent.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
CONTINENTAL - Morgan Stanley starts with "overweight", price target 225 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct at Tuesday's close. Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct at 6.09 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German September producer prices -0.4 pct m/m, -2.1 pct y/y. Had been seen -0.1 pct m/m, -1.8 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
