BERLIN/FRANKFURT Oct 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0606 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BASF
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The company will announce a deal for around 36,000 workers at its main Ludwigshafen base on Wednesday, under which it will invest around 6 billion euros over the next five years and rule out involuntary redundancies until 2020.
BMW
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
BMW is sticking with its diesel strategy despite the emissions scandal at fellow carmaker Volkswagen, magazine Super Illu quoted board member Peter Schwarzenbauer as saying in an interview.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The lender is pushing back bonus payments for investment bankers and managers to March from February to gain more time to assess the previous year's performance, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing a letter Deutsche's HR department sent to its works council.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Deutsche Telekom is considering selling its T-Mobile Netherlands business, according to two sources familiar with the matter, in a deal that could be worth about 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion).
SAP
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
SAP said it has exceeded 1,300 customers for the SAP Business Suite 4 SAP HANA since the launch in February 2015.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Swiss VW distributor AMAG said the registration ban has been lifted for VW commercial vehicles that were not affected by emissions manipulation, and that new vehicle models of Transporter, Amarok (Generation 2) starting in 2012, and Crafter can be registered again in Switzerland.
VONOVIA, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN, LEG IMMOBILIEN
No indication available for Vonovia
Deutsche Wohnen indicated 0.3 percent higher
No indication available for LEG Immobilien
Shareholder advisor Glass Lewis recommended that shareholders of German real estate group Deutsche Wohnen back a merger with Vonovia rather than LEG Immobilien.
JENOPTIK
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Day 2 of 2-day Capital Markets Day due.
BIOTEST
Indicated 3 percent lower
The company said on a conference call after market close it expected an operating loss of 70-75 million euros for the year as a whole after earlier announcing an impairment in its U.S. business.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated 3.1 percent higher
The online pet supplies retailer raised its 2015 sales forecast to around 740 million euros from at least 725 million as it reported a 33 percent jump in nine-month revenues.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SUEDZUCKER - Goldman Sachs raises the stock to "buy", lifts its target price to 17.7 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +1.9 pct at Wednesday's close. Shanghai stocks -2.7 pct at 0609 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)
