FRANKFURT Oct 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ECB

The European Central Bank is likely to keep the door open for more monetary stimulus but stop short of taking new policy steps at a meeting on Thursday as it awaits fresh indications about the outlook for euro zone inflation.

DAIMLER

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

Daimler's third-quarter operating profit jumped by almost a third as strong demand in Europe and China coupled with new product launches spurred luxury-car sales to a record.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Volkswagen said on Wednesday about 3 million cars in Europe have 1.6 litre engines, which will require hardware changes in the wake of the company's diesel emissions rigging scandal.

VONOVIA, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN, LEG IMMOBILIEN

No indication available for Vonovia

Deutsche Wohnen indicated 4.9 percent higher

No indication available for LEG

Deutsche Wohnen has scrapped its planned acquisition of smaller domestic rival LEG because it failed to win enough shareholder support. Deutsche Wohnen also reiterated that it was not interested in being bought by Vonovia.

KRONES

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The bottling machine maker reported a 14 percent rise in nine-month pretax profit and affirmed its 2015 forecasts.

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING

Indicated 6.9 percent lower

The company reported its third-quarter net profit nearly doubled.

AMADEUS FIRE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The company forecast flat operating profit for the year after reporting nine-month results.

COMDIRECT

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The bank raised its 2015 pretax profit target after reporting a 17 percent rise in nine-month earnings.

TOM TAILOR

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The fashion group said its retail sales edged up by 0.7 percent like-for-like in the third quarter.

WACKER NEUSON

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The construction machinery maker reported a 61 percent drop in third-quarter EBIT on sliding demand in developing markets and in target markets dependent on raw material prices, like Canada, Australia and Chile.

STEILMANN

IPO offer period ends.

CORESTATE IPO-CORH.F

The real estate investment manager's shares are to start trading on the stock exchange on Nov. 4, it said, adding the total offer volume of its IPO would be up to 253 million euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct at Thursday's close. Shanghai stocks flat at 0610 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)