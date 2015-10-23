FRANKFURT Oct 23 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.2 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
Kidney dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care
is buying Israel-based peer Nephromor for about 350 million
shekels ($90.23 million), German business paper Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday, citing industry sources.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.2 pct higher
German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt will travel to
Washington on Monday to discuss the Volkswagen emissions scandal
with Anthony Foxx, his U.S. counterpart, among others, two
German transport ministry sources said.
Separately, the carmaker plans to gradually switch to CO2 as
a coolant, following a move announced by peer Daimler earlier
this week, Frankfurter Rundschau reported on Friday.
GRAMMER
Indicated 1.0 pct higher
Grammer said it has agreed to buy automotive supplier Reum
group for an undisclosed sum to expand its offering of products
especially for centre consoles.
HORNBACH HOLDING
No indication available
The DIY chain owner said family trust Hornbach
Familien-Treuhandgesellschaft mbH was to place 1 million shares,
or about 6.25 percent of capital, in Hornbach Holding in an
accelerated bookbuilding.
PUMA
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
The company's third-quarter sales rose 3.9 percent
like-for-like, parent Kering said on Thursday, adding
the unit's sales growth was on track.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.9 pct, S&P 500 +1.7 pct, Nasdaq
+1.7 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +2.1 pct at Friday's close, Shanghai stocks
+0.7 pct. Time: 0614 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October Markit flash PMI due at 0730 GMT.
Manufacturing PMI seen at 51.6 vs 52.3, services PMI at 53.9 vs
54.1.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 3.8826 shekels)
