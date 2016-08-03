BERLIN Aug 3 European defence manufacturer MBDA
will submit its proposal for a $4.5 billion German missile
defence system by late September, two months later than planned,
but still hopes Germany can approve the project early next year,
it said on Wednesday.
Germany chose the Medium Extended Air Defense System
(MEADS), made by MBDA and Lockheed Martin Corp, last
year over Raytheon Co's Patriot system, but said the
firms would have to meet tough performance milestones to retain
the contract, one of Germany's biggest arms projects.
If the project is not approved by the German parliament in
early 2017, it could well slip into 2018 or later due to German
elections next year, which would delay fielding the
next-generation missile defence system until 2023 or later, a
German government source said this week.
MBDA, jointly owned by Airbus Group, Britain's BAE
Systems Plc and Italy's Leonardo Finmeccanica SpA
, said the companies involved in the project needed
more time to negotiate and finalise details of their proposal.
"We expect to submit the proposal by the end of September,
and would assume that the German parliament can review the plans
early next year," said MBDA spokesman Roland Kuntze.
German officials are determined to avoid the costly delays
and technical challenges that have plagued another big European
programme, the Airbus A400M military transport plane.
Kuntze said MBDA was separately assessing whether it could
find a European source for an exciter, a component on the MEADS
fire control radar, instead of the one developed independently
by Lockheed and tested on the MEADS system. The study should be
completed in coming weeks, he said.
Airbus and Leonardo also build such equipment, but would
have to carry out costly and potentially time-consuming work to
develop and test the required component, according to two
sources familiar with the programme.
Germany, however, has already expressed interest in buying
the Lockheed part, the sources said.
U.S. officials have signed off on the possible sale of
Lockheed's component, a deal that would be worth tens of
millions of dollars to the U.S. company, according to one of the
sources.
