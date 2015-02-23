(refiles fixing slug)
BERLIN Feb 23 An 18-month-old boy who was not
vaccinated against measles has died of the virus in Berlin,
health officials said on Monday, adding they would try to boost
vaccination rates and increase checks on children's status.
The German capital has seen about 600 cases of measles since
an outbreak began last October, and the boy's death reignited a
debate about whether to make vaccination compulsory. It is not
in Germany and some parents choose not to vaccinate their
children due to fears about potential side effects.
More than 150 people across the United States have been
diagnosed with measles, many linked to an outbreak authorities
believe began when an infected international traveller visited
Disneyland in late December.
"We take the current situation very seriously," said a
spokeswoman for the German health ministry, which she said would
increase advice available to parents of young children and step
up checks on their vaccination status.
"If that doesn't help, then we will have to discuss other
measures," she added, without giving further details.
German Health Minister Hermann Groehe said over the weekend
"the irrational scaremongering by some of those against
vaccinations is irresponsible. Whoever denies their child a
vaccination is not only putting their child at risk but also
others, and this can lead to serious health problems."
Measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000
after decades of intensive vaccine efforts. But in 2014, the
country had its highest number of cases in two decades.
Some Americans object to vaccination on religious grounds, a
view rarely heard in Germany.
Most people recover from measles within a few weeks,
although it can be fatal in some cases.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum and
Tom Heneghan)