* German meat consumption predicted to keep falling
* Big animal welfare rally held in January
* Number of vegetarians doubles
* Retailers, meat producers promise to improve conditions
* Vegetarian sausages prove popular in Berlin
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, April 29 Germans, known for their love
of sausages, are eating less meat and more vegetarian food as
concerns grow about health, animal welfare and the environmental
cost of livestock farming.
Meat consumption is stable or declining in most developed
countries but the shift is particularly striking in Germany,
Europe's biggest pork producer and home to 1,500 varieties of
sausage including Berlin's favourite, the "Curry-Wurst".
The change in eating habits is steady rather than
spectacular, but the food industry is facing up to the fact that
the sausage - and meat in general - will no longer hold such a
revered place in German national culture.
Germans are not about to ditch their habits and traditions.
The Greens party stirred an outcry in 2013 by proposing that
canteens for public sector workers should serve only vegetarian
meals one day a week. Also, while the large Muslim minority
avoids pork, other meats such as lamb remain popular with its
members.
Nevertheless, overall meat consumption dropped last year to
60.1 kgs per person from 62.8 in 2011. While that was well above
the global average, it is still about half that eaten by the
average American.
The trend is likely to continue in a country that has a
small but growing community of vegetarians; market data firm
Euromonitor predicts German fresh meat consumption will fall 2.9
percent by 2019, after a dip of 1.2 percent in 2014, the biggest
recorded drop in the world apart from recession-hit Greece.
"People are tired of the many scandals and there is great
interest in how animals are treated and what impact my
consumption has on other parts of the world," said Christina
Chemnitz, agriculture expert at the Heinrich Boell Institute, a
think tank linked to the Greens party in Germany.
Germans' worries are wide, ranging from antibiotics in meat
and the welfare effects of large-scale "factory farming" to the
felling of rain forest to make way for crops grown not for
humans but to fatten up livestock.
About 50,000 people took to the streets in Berlin in January
to demonstrate for better conditions for animals and against
genetically modified organisms in agriculture, a technology used
in producing grains also destined for livestock feed.
They also rallied against a proposed free trade agreement
between the European Union and United States that they fear will
erode food standards.
Germany has a long tradition of environmentalism and an
influential Greens party which won 8.4 percent of the vote in
2013, but vegetarian options were relatively rare in mainstream
restaurants and stores until the last decade or so.
That is now changing fast. The number of vegetarians in
Germany has doubled in the last seven years to about 3.7 percent
of the population, while a survey has shown that 60 percent of
Germans would be willing to cut their meat consumption, largely
due to concerns about health and animal welfare.
That helps explain why the world's biggest burger chain
McDonald's Corp is struggling in Germany, along with
other developed markets, prompting it to try to improve its
environmental credentials and offer a healthier menu.
CATERING TO VEGETARIANS
The German food industry is likewise responding, offering
more vegetarian and vegan options. It is also promising to do
more to improve animal welfare and make supply chains more
transparent, particularly after a scandal in 2013 when horsemeat
was found in products labelled as beef across Europe.
Consumption of meat in Germans' homes has fallen most
significantly, while sales from the ubiquitous sausage and kebab
stands are more stable, according to Thomas Els, a market
researcher at consultancy AMI.
"People are not becoming vegetarians en masse but moral and
ethical considerations are playing more of a role," he said.
Sales of frozen meat substitutes rose more than a quarter a
year between 2009 and 2014, the fastest growth in the world,
according to Euromonitor.
The biggest supermarket chain Edeka recently launched
"Vegithek" counters in 50 stores serving meat-free versions of
popular dishes such as sausage, Schnitzel and cold sliced
delicacies. It has also joined other leading retailers in a
promise to pay 4 cents per kg of meat sold into a fund to
promote better conditions for animals.
Even the sausage industry is changing. Mario Ziervogel,
whose family has sold sausages in Berlin since 1930, added a
soya-based version of the Curry-Wurst - pork sausage smothered
with a curry-flavoured ketchup - to his menu two years ago.
"You have to be flexible and keep up with the trends to have
a successful business," Ziervogel said as customers lined up to
order lunch in his Kult-Curry restaurant in eastern Berlin,
estimating about 5 percent of sausages he sells are vegetarian.
"Earlier it was enough to have Bockwurst, Wiener or Knacker
sausages. Now they are out of fashion. Then came Curry-Wurst
with skin or skinless, then came chicken sausage. Then a
customer came in and asked for a vegetarian sausage," he said.
"The next we will introduce will be vegan."
(editing by David Stamp)