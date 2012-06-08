LONDON, June 8 The pharmaceutical industry hit
out on Friday at "punitive" measures introduced recently by
Germany to rein in medicine costs, underscoring the growing
pressure being felt by companies across Europe as governments
cut healthcare budgets.
Manufacturers argue that unless Germany changes course its
citizens will lose access to innovative modern medicines that
are widely available in other countries.
"Recent years have seen the introduction of a series of
punitive measures in Germany," Richard Bergstrom, director
general of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries
and Associations said in a statement.
"Germany has traditionally led the rest of Europe in
providing quick access to new medicines for its citizens and
recognising the value of new medicines and vaccines. This
position is now under serious threat."
Drugmakers are particularly concerned at three changes in
Germany in recent years - the introduction of a mandatory 16
percent price rebate; a reference pricing system linking German
drug prices to those in countries like Greece; and an assessment
system tying the price of new medicines to those of generics.
The warning on Germany comes in the same week as drug
companies in Britain expressed concerns about a radical shake-up
of Britain's drug pricing system from 2014.
In southern Europe, companies also face billions of euros in
unpaid bills for medicines in Spain, Greece, Italy and Portugal
- the countries at the centre of the euro zone crisis - making
Europe an increasingly difficult marketplace.
Industry executives, including the chief executives of
GlaxoSmithKline and Bayer, have recently
warned that Europe is becoming less attractive and risks being
relegated in importance compared to the two other main developed
markets, the United States and Japan.