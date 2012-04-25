By Alice Baghdjian
| BERLIN, April 25
BERLIN, April 25 The German state of Bavaria is
considering publishing a book with excerpts from Hitler's "Mein
Kampf" for use in schools after its legal power to ban the book
expires in 2016.
The Bavarian state finance ministry in southern Germany owns
the copyright to the book, which sets out the Nazi vision of
Aryan racial supremacy, and has long threatened legal action
against anybody who tries to publish it.
But the copyright expires on December 31, 2015, forcing
Bavaria, where Hitler first shot to national prominence with a
failed coup attempt in 1923, to wrestle with how to handle the
publication of a book that remains highly sensitive in Germany.
"We discussed a copy for schools. It wouldn't be a whole
book but excerpts that were presented in a particularly didactic
way so they were suited for use in schools - that is
conceivable," Thomas Neumann, a spokesman for the Bavarian state
finance ministry, told Reuters.
He said the ministry was also considering a separate edition
with an academic commentary provided by the Munich-based
Institute for Contemporary History (IfZ).
"We have a responsibility, a collective responsibility, (for
the book) even after the copyright runs out. With an academic
commentary we want to demystify the book and we are facing up to
this responsibility," Neumann said.
The finance ministry would provide 200,000 euros ($264,100)
and the state's economy ministry a further 300,000 euros for the
projects, he said.
Earlier this year, Bavaria's finance ministry forced the
removal of "Mein Kampf" excerpts from a magazine supplement that
went on sale in Germany after threatening legal action.
British publisher Peter McGee said he had wanted Germans to
have access to the book to be able to judge it for themselves.
"Once exposed it can then be consigned to the dustbin of
history," McGee told Reuters at the time.
Critics of the German ban say it is anachronistic in an age
when the book's contents are easily available over the Internet
and when it is also readily available in other countries.
"Germany is democratic and mature enough to form its own
picture of Hitler's book," Rafael Seligmann, publisher of the
Jewish Voice from Germany newspaper, told "Welt Online".
Austrian-born Hitler wrote the autobiographical "Mein Kampf"
(My Struggle) in prison after his failed Munich coup, which is
known as the Beer Hall Putsch. He became chancellor of Germany
in 1933.
($1 = 0.7574 euros)
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing
by Alistair Lyon)