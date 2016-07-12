BERLIN, July 12 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Tuesday that Theresa May's task as British Prime
Minister will be to decide on what sort of relations her country
will have with the European Union after Britons' historic
decision to leave the bloc.
"The task of the new Prime Minister... will be to get
clarity on the question of what kind of relationship Britain
wants to build with the European Union," Merkel said at a news
conference with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny in Berlin.
May is due to take over as Prime Minister from David Cameron
on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Paul Carrel; Writing by Madeline
Chambers)