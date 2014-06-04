* German attorney general looking into U.S. and British
By Stephen Brown
BERLIN, June 4 Germany's top public prosecutor
has launched an investigation into the bugging of Angela
Merkel's mobile phone by U.S. intelligence in the light of
revelations by former spy agency contractor Edward Snowden,
authorities said on Wednesday.
The two countries have been at odds over the U.S. National
Security Agency's (NSA) spying habits since Snowden's
revelations last year showed the United States had listened in
on many of its allies, including Merkel, severely testing ties
between Berlin and Washington.
Attorney General Harald Range's office said Germany's top
federal prosecutor has enough data to push ahead with an
official investigation.
"Extensive preliminary investigations produced sufficient
factual evidence that unknown U.S. intelligence officers tapped
a mobile phone of Chancellor Angela Merkel," said a statement
from Range's office.
Although there is not yet a strong enough case to start
legal proceedings, Range's office said he is still looking into
wider allegations that both U.S. and British intelligence
carried out "massive surveillance of the German population's
telecommunications data".
Range, who had told a German parliamentary committee earlier
on Wednesday about his plans to open legal proceedings over the
espionage, was due to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. (1500
GMT) at his office in the city of Karlsruhe.
Justice Minister Heiko Maas told German radio earlier in the
day that investigators would "have to take action" if it came to
light that German law had been broken regarding Merkel's mobile
phone or other surveillance revealed by Snowden.
Revelations that the United States and Britain have carried
out large-scale electronic espionage in Germany - including from
the roofs of their embassies in Berlin, near Merkel's office and
the Reichstag - have provoked widespread indignation in Germany.
In a country sensitive about official surveillance after the
excesses of the Nazi-era Gestapo secret police and of the Stasi
in former communist East Germany, politicians have pushed in
vain for a "no-spy" agreement with Washington. The United States
said it did not have such agreements with any country, friend or
foe.
When Merkel visited President Barack Obama in May, she was
asked by reporters if trust had been restored. She replied by
saying that "we have a few difficulties to overcome", referring
to the conflict over U.S. surveillance practices.
Snowden, who has sought refuge in Moscow, has promised to
bring new information to light proving Germans' rights were
violated by American intelligence if he is able to give evidence
to a German parliamentary committee investigating the matter.
Merkel's government has so far declined to bring him to
Berlin to testify in person fearing it would further damage
relations with Washington.
